THY Whisky Distillery stellt erste Festival-Abfüllung vor – und veröffentlicht doppelt getorften Vesterhav Whisky

Am 13. Juni findet am Gelände der THY Distillery im Norden Dänemarks wieder das THY Whisky-Festival statt, und man ist stolz darauf, dass man auch dieses Jahr wieder 600 Gäste wird empfangen können (es gibt nur mehr 20 Karten, wie die THY Distillery in einem Eintrag in sozialen Medien schreibt:

First of all: Thank you so much for the support. There are now fewer than 20 tickets left, so we are very close to sold out (Psst… now is the time to grab your ticket if you’ve been putting it off). That also means we’ll be 600 people gathering at the festival grounds, distillery, and farm. It’s going to be a lot of fun!

Im Rahmen des Postings kündigt man auch die erste Festival-Abfüllung an, die diesmal ein Whisky aus Karamellmalz sein wird – limitiert auf 152 Flaschen, die man exklusiv am Festival wird erwerben können:

As tradition calls for, Thy Whisky Festival of course comes with special bottlings released exclusively at the festival. Some in very limited numbers — including the first one: a single cask bottling from Cask 295, with only 152 bottles available. The whisky is made from our caramel malt, matured for almost 6½ years in a PX sherry cask and bottled at cask strength. The combination delivers notes of black tea, raisins, warm spices, cocoa, and orange peel.

Seit kurzem ist in Deutschland über den Importeur Prineus eine weitere Abfüllung der THY Distillery erhältlich – der THY Vesterhav whisky. Das Interessante an ihm: Er ist doppelt rauchig – einerseits vom traditionell in Dänemark zum Räuchern verwendeten Buchenholz, andererseits diesmal von traditionellem Torf, gewonnen aus dänischen Torfmooren:

Smoke plays a central role in shaping the character of our whiskies. When the malt is smoked, it introduces a deep and complex flavour profile, acting as a powerful enhancer of taste. Inspired by traditional Danish smokehouses, we often use beechwood, which imparts a soft, rounded and gently sweet smoke with notes of bacon, nuts and a mild bonfire. In some of our whiskies — such as Vesterhav — we also work with peat. A more classic ingredient in the world of whisky, and one that can be found in Danish peat bogs. Peat smoke contributes bold and distinctive notes of earth, smoke, tar and ash, as well as characteristic maritime nuances reminiscent of sea salt, seaweed and fresh ocean air. These notes reflect the harsh climate of the Danish west coast and create a clear connection to the North Sea and the landscape surrounding the distillery. The combination of peat smoke and beechwood smoke allows us to work with nuance across the smoky spectrum — from elegant and rounded to more intense and raw — enabling us to create whiskies with depth, balance and a true sense of local origin.

Der Whisky wurde aus Odyssey Barley destilliert, und zwar aus den Ernten der Jahre 2016, 2019, 2020 und 2021 (natürlich alle von der Farm selbst), und seine Zusammensetzung ist wie folgt:

45 %: Peat smoked malt 45 %: Pale malt 5 %: Beechwood smoked malt 5 %: Imperial barley malt Smoke intensity: Mild

Alle Details zur Destillation (und das sind jede Menge!) finden Sie übrigens auf der Webseite der Brennerei – von den 3450 Flaschen, die von ihm abgefüllt wurden, sind ein guter Teil in Deutschland erhältlich (andere Märkte für ihn sind natürlich Dänemark, Die Niederlande, Belgien und Schweden). Abgefüllt wurde er mit 50,4% vol. Alkoholstärke, im deutschen Handel ist er um rund 90 Euro für die Flasche zu finden.