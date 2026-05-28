Dewar’s kehrt mit Baccarat zu den Tony Awards mit einer Speakeasy Experience zurück

Am Samstag, den 7. Juni, findet am Broadway die 79. Verleihung der Tony-Awards für die Theater-Community statt – und nach einer Pause sind Dewar’s, der Blended Scotch Whisky, und Baccarat, Erzeuger luxuriöser und kunstvoller Gläser für die Barszene, wieder mit dabei. Zu diesem Anlass haben die beiden Häuser eine gemeinsame Presseaussendung veröffentlicht, die unter anderem die Rezepte zu den drei dort gereichten Cocktails enthält: The Stage Door Canteen, The Curtain Call und The 21st Measure.

Leider kann man die Awards in Europa nicht offiziell live mitverfolgen, aber mit den Cocktails aus der Presseinfo kann man – die Zutaten und etwas Können vorausgesetzt – zumindest ein wenig flüssigen Glamour zu sich nach Hause bringen:

Presseartikel Für den Inhalt ist das Unternehmen verantwortlich

BACCARAT AND DEWAR’S BLENDED SCOTCH WHISKY RETURN TO THE TONY AWARDS WITH THE REVIVAL OF THEIR ICONIC SPEAKEASY EXPERIENCE

The legendary French Maison and the Official Scotch Whisky of the 79th Annual Tony Awards reunite to celebrate Broadway’s biggest night through craftsmanship, creativity, and the spirit of celebration.

HAMILTON, Bermuda, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — DEWAR’S, the world’s most awarded Blended Scotch Whisky, and Baccarat, the Maison of French art de vivre, proudly announce their return to the 79th Annual Tony Awards® with the revival of their iconic speakeasy experience for Broadway’s brightest stars. On Sunday, June 7, the two Houses will once again unite artistry, heritage, and craftsmanship through bespoke cocktails featuring DEWAR’S award-winning Double Double range, served in Baccarat crystal glassware.

THE PARTNERSHIP

Created in dialogue with Baccarat’s exceptional savoir-faire and DEWAR’S 180-year Scotch whisky legacy, the experience honors the artistry, emotion, and unforgettable performances that defined the 2025 theater season. Designed as a contemporary expression of celebration, the speakeasy layers rich textures, warm cream tones, luminous gold accents, and deep bronze hues with Baccarat crystal chandeliers and vases, creating an atmosphere that is both intimate and theatrical. The installation has become a coveted destination for nominees, presenters, and guests of honor alike — and one of the evening’s most anticipated experiences.

„For generations, Baccarat has illuminated the world’s most meaningful celebrations — and the Tony Awards, which honors the luminaries who transform performance into art, is exactly the kind of moment our Maison was made for,“ said Baccarat North America CEO, Thais Roda. „Returning for a second year with DEWAR’S, our speakeasy experience reflects our belief that the finest celebrations deserve to be held in a space—and in crystal—worthy of the moment.“

BACCARAT & DEWAR’S SPEAKEASY

The Baccarat and DEWAR’S speakeasy menu will showcase a trio of curated signature cocktails served as the official sips of the 2026 Tony Awards, including The Stage Door Canteen, a bright and citrus-forward cocktail layered with botanical and lemongrass notes served in the Baccarat Harcourt Eve, The Curtain Call, a rich yet vibrant serve blending blood orange, kirsch, and Dewar’s 21 Year Old Oloroso served in the Baccarat Massena Coupe, and The 21st Measure, an indulgent and bittersweet cocktail accented with Benedictine, chocolate mole bitters, and orange bitters served in the Baccarat Harmonie Tumbler and Baccarat x Usher Tumbler. Each cocktail highlights the award-winning DEWAR’S Double Double range, celebrated for its innovative four-stage aging process that creates exceptional smoothness and complexity. Presented in exquisite Baccarat crystal, the cocktails embody the spirit of spectacle, artistry, and celebration that defines Broadway’s biggest night.

In celebration of Broadway’s biggest night, Baccarat and DEWAR’S are also shining a spotlight on New York City’s celebrated cocktail community by inviting leading mixologists to have two of the coveted spots on the Baccarat x DEWAR’S speakeasy menu. Bartenders from acclaimed New York establishments, Damiano Coren and Matthew Rankin, each presented an original cocktail concept, joining the signature serve created in partnership with Baccarat’s Beverage Director, Nada Nedoba. Select cocktails will also be available at participating bars before and after the Tony Awards, extending the spirit of the partnership beyond the stage and throughout New York City.

„Broadway and Scotch whisky are both rooted in craft, character, and unforgettable storytelling, making the Tony Awards a natural fit for DEWAR’S,“ said Brian Cox, Global Vice President of Scotch Whisky at Bacardi. „Our partnership with Baccarat brings that spirit to life through an elegant speakeasy experience, featuring bespoke cocktails crafted with our award-winning Double Double range. It’s a celebration of creativity, artistry, and the moments worth raising a glass to.“

Anchored in DEWAR’S global platform, Here’s to the Story, the partnership reflects a shared appreciation for heritage, artistry, and meaningful experiences. Whether through crystal or whisky, both Houses honor tradition while continually exploring new territories of expression — embodying the belief that the most memorable stories are the ones that inspire discovery, connection, and celebration.

The 79th Annual Tony Awards will return to the legendary Radio City Music Hall in New York City on Sunday, June 7. Hosted by music superstar and global icon P!NK, The American Theatre Wing’s Tony Awards will broadcast LIVE to both coasts on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+* (8:00 – 11:00 PM ET/5:00 – 8:00 PM PT).



Prior to the broadcast, Tony® Award-winner and five-time Tony® Award nominee Laura Benanti and six-time Emmy and SAG-nominated actor, musician, and writer Tituss Burgess will host THE TONY AWARDS: ACT ONE, a live pre-show with exclusive content that is available to viewers for free on Pluto TV – a global leader in free streaming television – beginning Sunday, June 7 at 6:35-8:00 PM, ET/3:35-5:00 PM, PT. The two stage-and-screen icons will kick off Broadway’s biggest night with the presentation of the first round of Tony Awards during the exciting pre-show telecast.

THE COCKTAILS

THE STAGE DOOR CANTEEN

Ingredients:

2 oz Dewar’s 21 Year Old Oloroso

0.75 Rocky’s Botanical

0.75 oz Lemon Juice

1oz Honey/Lemongrass Syrup

Garnish: Dehydrated Lemon

Method: Shake and double strain

Garnish: Dehydrated Lemon

Glassware: TBD

THE CURTAIN CALL

Ingredients:

2 oz Dewar’s 21 Year Old Oloroso

0.25 oz Kirsch 0.25 oz Lemon Juice

0.25 oz Simple Syrup

1 oz Blood Orange Puree

0.5 oz Noyaux 5 Dashes Fee Foam

Garnish: Lemon peel, raspberry, blackberry

Method: Shake and double strain

Garnish: Lemon peel, raspberry, blackberry

Glassware: TBD

THE 21ST MEASURE

Ingredients:

2 oz Dewar’s 21 Year Old Oloroso

0.25 oz Benedictine

0.25 oz Demerara

4 Dashes Chocolate Mole Bitters

3 Dashes Orange Bitters

Method: Stir with ice and strain

Garnish: Thyme sprig

Glassware: TBD