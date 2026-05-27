Wegen großen Erfolges: Besucherzentrum von Glencadam jetzt sieben Tage die Woche geöffnet

Es gibt sie noch – und wieder: die guten Nachrichten aus der Whiskywelt. Eine davon hat uns jetzt aus dem schottischen Highland erreicht, wo die Destillerie Glencadam nun ihr Besucherzentrum wegen stetig steigendem Publikumsinteresses an sieben Tagen der Woche geöffnet hält.

Im November hat man das um mehrere Millionen Pfund erweiterte Besucherzentrum wiedereröffnet (wir berichteten hier darüber), und seitdem sind die Besucherzahlen permanent angestiegen – so stark, dass sich der Vollbetrieb wirtschaftlich lohnt.

Zu den erweiterten Öffnungszeiten hat man uns diese Informationen für Sie gesendet – und falls Sie in der nächsten Zeit in der Gegend sein sollten: Das Team des Besucherzentrums freut sich auf Sie!

Presseartikel Für den Inhalt ist das Unternehmen verantwortlich

Glencadam Visitor Centre goes seven days a week following surge in demand

Glencadam Distillery has extended its visitor centre opening hours, responding to rising visitor demand and strengthening its offering ahead of Scotland’s peak summer tourism season.

The Brechin-based distillery and visitor centre will now operate full tour, tasting, café and retail services seven days a week, increasing capacity and accessibility for guests.

Since opening in November, the multi-million-pound visitor experience has quickly established itself as a key destination on Scotland’s whisky tourism map, offering immersive distillery tours, tutored tastings, exclusive bottlings and hospitality experiences. The transition to seven-day operations reflects increased demand and follows a successful recruitment drive that has strengthened the team ahead of the busy summer season, enabling the distillery to welcome increasing numbers of domestic and international visitors while maintaining a premium experience.

The move also underscores the continued investment by owners Angus Dundee Distillers in both the distillery and the surrounding Angus region, reinforcing Glencadam’s growing role in supporting tourism, employment and local economic activity.

Iain Lochhead, Director at Angus Dundee Distillers, owners of Glencadam Distillery, said:

“Opening our doors seven days a week is another proud milestone for everyone at Glencadam – and for the wider Brechin community. Since launching the visitor centre in November, we’ve seen strong and sustained demand from domestic and international visitors excited to experience the history, craftsmanship and character behind one of Scotland’s oldest working distilleries. “This next chapter reflects the continued growth of the Glencadam brand. Every element of the visitor experience has been designed to celebrate more than 200 years of tradition, people and place, while creating lasting investment for the local area. It’s about honouring Glencadam’s heritage while continuing to invest confidently in the future of the distillery and the community around it.”

The announcement follows strong recognition at the 2026 International Spirits Challenge (ISC), where Glencadam secured multiple gold medals across its range. Glencadam 10 Year Old was awarded Gold, while the Glencadam 18 Year Old and Glencadam Reserva PX both retained Gold for the third consecutive year, underlining the global acclaim of Glencadam’s portfolio.

The awards also saw Glencadam’s newest release, the Glencadam 17 Year Old Réserve de Calvados, earn its first ISC medal. Crafted from hand-selected single malt, initially matured in ex-bourbon American oak before being expertly married and finished in the finest Calvados barrels sourced from Normandy, France, the limited-release expression delivers layers of orchard fruit and sweet spice balanced with Glencadam’s signature house style.

Limited to 6,360 individually numbered bottles, the expression’s launch marked a significant moment for the distillery earlier this year, coinciding with the rollout of Glencadam’s refreshed premium packaging.

Introduced following the distillery’s bicentenary celebrations, the new brand identity brings a more refined, contemporary and elevated look across the range, highlighting cask maturation, natural colour and non-chill filtration while reinforcing the distillery’s heritage storytelling and premium positioning.

Founded in 1825, Glencadam is one of Scotland’s oldest working distilleries, known for its traditional production methods that have remained largely unchanged for two centuries.

To find out more about Glencadam Distillery and to book tours and tasting experiences at the visitor centre, visit www.GlencadamWhisky.com or follow on social @GlencadamWhisky.

The café will also now operate seven days a week, opening daily from 9am, with a new breakfast menu launching on 1 June. Bookings can be made by calling (0)1356 622217.