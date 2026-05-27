Eden Mill Distillery bringt neue Single Cask Rande auf den Markt

Interessantes gibt es aus der Eden Mill Distillery in St. Andrews in den schottischen Lowlands zu vermelden – und nach vielen Berichten über finanzielle Turbulenzen nun einmal wieder Positives: Die wieder auf solide finanzielle Beine gestellte Brennerei bringt unter der Ägide des Head Distillers Scott Ferguson eine Serie von Einzelfassabfüllungen unter dem Titel „Distiller’s Cask Release“ auf den Markt.

Die Eden Mill Distiller’s Cask Release #1 ist ein leicht getorfter Single Malt, der acht Jahre lang in einem Amarone-Fass reifte. Er stammt aus einem der beiden Amarone-Fässern, die in der Brennerei jemals mit getorftem Spirit befüllt wurden und kann sich also mit Recht als Rarität bezeichnen.

Warum Scott Ferguson dieses Fass auswählte und was es sonst noch über die Abfüllung zu sagen gibt, die man für 115 Pfund im Distillery Shop und der Webseite der Destillerie erstehen kann, lesen Sie hier:

Presseartikel Für den Inhalt ist das Unternehmen verantwortlich

EDEN MILL DEBUTS NEW SINGLE CASK RANGE HAND-SELECTED BY HEAD DISTILLER

Distiller’s Cask Release #1 is an 8 year old peated Amarone single malt, bottled at batch strength 53.2% ABV and limited to just 311 bottles

Eden Mill has released Distiller’s Cask Release #1, the first in a series of single cask single malts chosen by Scott Ferguson, the head distiller who has filled and laid down every single cask at the distillery.

Release #1 is an 8 year old lightly peated single malt matured in an ex-Amarone red wine cask from Northern Italy. The spirit was made from 100% peated malted barley, with peat sourced from St Fergus in Aberdeenshire at a phenol level of 20 to 30 PPM.

Of the casks filled at the original distillery, only around 5% (roughly 40) held peated spirit. Of that, just two were filled into Amarone wine casks, making this release a truly rare and unique whisky.

The cask brings great depth, layering black cherry and dark chocolate on top of the floral peat. Full bodied and rich, the flavour keeps unravelling through a long, lingering finish. It has been bottled at batch strength of 53.1% ABV, where Ferguson feels the liquid is showing its best.

Scott Ferguson, Head Distiller at Eden Mill, said:

„Peated whisky is a style close to my heart and was probably my first love when it comes to whisky. I understand it is not for everyone, which is why I have aimed to create a spirit that feels more accessible, balanced by a cask type that complements the whisky beautifully. The light smoke is reminiscent of summer evening beach bonfires in St Andrews.“

Distiller’s Cask Release #1 is available now at edenmill.com and from the distillery shop in Guardbridge, St Andrews.

Tasting notes

Velvety fig, maritime brine, leather and cigar tobacco, with black cherry and dark chocolate layered over floral peat

The detail

Cask: Single cask, ex-Amarone red wine, Northern Italy

Spirit: 100% peated malted barley, 20 to 30 PPM, peat from St Fergus, Aberdeenshire Strength: 53.2% ABV, batch strength

Outturn: 311 bottles Price: £115