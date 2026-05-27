Tomatin Distillery mit Ideen zum Vatertag

Der Vatertag ist wohl der beweglichste Quasi-Feiertag auf diesem Planeten: Der Reigen beginnt am 19. März zum Beispiel in Italien, setzt sich zu Christi Himmelfahrt in Deutschland fort (hier ist er selbst nochmals beweglich, nämlich 39 Tage nach dem Ostersonntag), am 1. Sonntag im Juni wird er in Litauen gefeiert, am 5. Juni in Dänemark, am 2. Juni-Sonntag in Österreich, der häufigste Termin ist der 3. Junisonntag, wo der Vatertag in UK, den USA, Frankreich, Griechenland, Irland und vielen weiteren Länder gefeiert wird. Weitere Termine sind der 23. Juni im Polen, der 1. Sonntag im Oktober in Luxemburg, über den 2. Sonntag im November (Finnland, Schweden und Estland) bis hin zum 26. Dezember in Bulgarien.

Langer Rede kurzer Sinn: Die Tomatin Distillery ist für den deutschen Vatertag zu spät dran mit ihren Ideen in punkto Whiskygeschenke, aber mehr als passend für den UK-Vatertag und damit den in Schottland. Und weil wir alle als Whiskyfreunde doch irgendwie und irgendwo einen kleinen Schotten oder eine kleine Schottin in uns haben, auch passend für den ersten Bericht heute auf Whiskyexperts:

Presseartikel Für den Inhalt ist das Unternehmen verantwortlich

Tomatin raises a dram to the moments that make a father

This Father’s Day, Highland distillery Tomatin raises a toast to the moments that make a father, offering a curated collection of single malts, each reflecting the warmth, care and character at the heart of every fatherly bond.

The moments that matter are often the simplest- a quiet chat, a steady hand when needed, or a shared cup of tea. They stay with us because they were real, simple and honest.

Whether it’s the everyday rituals, the milestone occasions or the stories retold over the years, there’s a Tomatin whisky to mark what matters.

For the Everyday Moments – Tomatin Legacy

RRP £37 | ABV 43% | 70cl

For the dad who was always there. The one who made time for a morning brew, offered a calm word or gave a reassuring nod when it mattered most.

Tomatin Legacy reflects that steady presence. Soft notes of vanilla, custard cream biscuits and gentle spice mirror the small, familiar moments that stay with you- proof that it’s never about material things, but the time you share.

Nose: Bourbon‑barrel sweetness, custard cream biscuits, white chocolate, vanilla bean, white sugar, golden syrup; hints of sandalwood, desiccated coconut and cinnamon.

Palate: Waves of sweet vanilla and fresh fruit with gentle white pepper and ginger; pink lady apples, rhubarb and candied orange peel.

Finish: Fruit and oak combine for a clean yet intriguing close.

For the Dad Who Inspired Adventure – Tomatin 12 Year Old Triple Cask

RRP £49 | ABV 43% | 70cl

Some memories come from heading out into the world together- road trips, weekend wanderings or following his lead into something new.

With herbaceous notes, caramelised sugar and warm spice, Tomatin 12 Year Old Triple Cask captures the balance of excitement and comfort found in those shared journeys, bringing a touch of Highland warmth to every path taken side by side.

Nose: Bourbon‑barrel sweetness, custard cream biscuits, white chocolate, vanilla bean, white sugar, golden syrup; hints of sandalwood, desiccated coconut and cinnamon.

Palate: Waves of sweet vanilla and fresh fruit with gentle white pepper and ginger; pink lady apples, rhubarb and candied orange peel.

Finish: Fruit and oak combine for a clean yet intriguing close.

For the Unforgettable Summer Stories – Tomatin Double Cask

RRP £37 | ABV 40% | 70cl

Some summers shine brighter in your memory. Days at the beach with sand underfoot, ice creams that melted too quickly, and long evenings that passed in a blink.

Tomatin Double Cask, with its vanilla‑sweetened baked fruit, rich dark berries and gentle warmth, reflects the easy joy of those sun‑lit moments spent together that became lasting memories.

Nose: Aromas of vanilla-sweetened baked apples and pears lead.

Palate: Dark fruit flavours, gently balanced with ginger and cinnamon.

Finish: Sweet and spicy

For Life’s Milestones – Tomatin 10 Year Old

RRP £42 | ABV 40% | 70cl

Some moments stay with you- a steady hand before an important day, the arrival of a new chapter, or a quiet conversation that stayed with you.



Bright, approachable and full of fresh character, Tomatin 10 Year Old reflects the meaning found in these defining chapters.

Nose: Aromas of vanilla-sweetened baked apples and pears lead.

Palate: Dark fruit flavours, gently balanced with ginger and cinnamon.

Finish: Sweet and spicy

For the Father Whose Wisdom Deepens with Time – Tomatin 18 Year Old

RRP £126 | ABV 46% | 70cl

Some fathers are foundations: steady, wise and richer in character with every passing year.



Matured in traditional oak and Oloroso sherry butts, Tomatin 18 Year Old offers layered depth, from dried apricot and nougat to tropical fruit and cocoa. It reflects the strength, patience and warmth that only time can shape.



Nose: Aromas of vanilla-sweetened baked apples and pears lead.

Palate: Dark fruit flavours, gently balanced with ginger and cinnamon.

Finish: Sweet and spicy

Discover the full Tomatin range at https://tomatin.com/ and raise a dram to the moments that make a father.