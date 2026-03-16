Tomatin präsentiert seine Single Malts in neuem Design

Die Highland-Destillerie Tomatin stellt heute in ihrer englischsprachigen Pressemitteilung (diese finden Sie im Anschluss) das neue Design ihrer Abfüllungen vor. Dieses hebt, wie die Brennerei es formuliert „die Handwerkskunst, Sorgfalt und Expertise hervor, die in jedes Fass einfließen“. Denn als eine der wenigen schottischen Whiskybrennereien verfügt Tomatin über eine eigene Küferei. Dies wurde auch bei den Icons of Whisky Awards 2025 gewürdigt, denn dort erhielt ihr Küfer Allan Bartlett die Auszeichung „Cooper of the Year“.

Somit steht im Zentrum des Redesigns eine Box mit einem Holzmaserungsmotiv. Den verschiedenen Abfüllungen wird aus einer lebendigen Palette eine Farbe zugewiesen, von dunklem Indigo über Waldgrün und Scharlachrot bis hin zu sattem Lila und Türkisblau. Das markante neue Design wird weltweit für Tomatin Legacy und Tomatin 12 Year Old Triple Cask eingeführt. Die übrigen Whiskys des Kernsortiments folgen in den kommenden Monaten.

Hier die englischsprachige Pressemitteilung, inklusive eines Bildes der Bottlings:

Presseartikel Für den Inhalt ist das Unternehmen verantwortlich

Tomatin brings wood expertise to life with striking new packaging across core range of single malts

Highland whisky distillery Tomatin is showcasing its dedication to exceptional cask management with a bold new packaging refresh across its core range of single malts, marking the next chapter in the brand’s visual evolution while staying true to the values that have defined the distillery for over a century.

The new design highlights the craft, care and expertise which goes into every cask, placing Tomatin’s first-class wood policy centre stage. As one of only a handful of Scotch whisky distilleries to have its own on-site cooperage, Tomatin’s enhanced presentation follows cooper, Allan Bartlett, being awarded ‘Cooper of the Year’ at the 2025 Icons of Whisky Awards.

At the heart of the redesign is a premium box adorned with a wood-grain motif, symbolising the natural tree rings found in oak. This reflects the distillery’s commitment to wood and knowing the history of each cask which passes through its warehouses, marking a thoughtful evolution from the previous landscape-led design. Each expression is distinguished by a vibrant colourway, from dark indigo, forest green and scarlet red to rich purple and teal blue.

The new packaging also introduces new label designs to further enhance visual impact and shelf presence in competitive retail and on-trade environments.

Range messaging has also been streamlined with clearer product names and simplified information architecture to clearly communicate each whisky’s character. These changes reflect Tomatin’s belief in focusing on what matters most – clarity, quality and authenticity in an increasingly competitive landscape.

The bold new look is being rolled out globally across Tomatin Legacy and Tomatin 12 Year Old Triple Cask, the latter being renamed from Tomatin 12 Year Old, with the remainder of the core range following in the months ahead.

The refresh builds on the success of the vivid scarlet red pack recently introduced for Tomatin 12 Year Old Sherry Cask, which will now also feature the enhanced label, delivering a more impactful, contemporary presence on shelves while preserving the award-winning Highland single malt whisky inside. Global travel retail expressions, including Tomatin 8 Year Old and Tomatin 13 Year Old, will also transition to the updated label throughout 2026.

Refined packaging marks a strategic step in Tomatin’s long-term plan to strengthen its presence and positioning in global markets and emphasise the craftsmanship which defines the brand. It follows the 2025 release of Tomatin Double Cask and Tomatin 10 Year Old, which were designed to stand out in grocery and convenience retailers and are achieving widespread success following launch in Tesco and Waitrose respectively.

Jennifer Masson, Head of Marketing at Tomatin, said:

“This bold new packaging reflects what we do best at Tomatin – exceptional cask management, craftsmanship and attention to detail. It aligns our visual identity with consumer expectations in modern retail and on-trade settings and gives our whiskies greater presence in global markets. Our focus remains unchanged – creating remarkable single malts at excellent value for whisky lovers around the world.”

For more information on Tomatin, visit https://tomatin.com.