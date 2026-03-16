CVH Spirits mit neuem Firmensitz im Stadtzentrum Glasgows

Das schottische Spirituosen-Unternehmen CVH Spirits – 2023 gegründet, zuvor Teil der Distell Group und davor firmiert als Burn Stewart Distillers – bezieht im Stadtzentrum Glasgows neue Firmenräume. Die Bereiche Marketing, Finanzen, Personalwesen, IT und Vertrieb und rund 30 Mitarbeiter sind nun im Kintyre House in der West George Street angesiedelt. Produktion, Abfüllung, Blending und Lagerhaltung bleiben weiter am Standort East Kilbride.

Das Kintyre House wurde kürzlich renoviert. Es bietet CVH Spirits, zu dem die Brennereien Bunnahabhain, Deanston und Tobermory gehören, moderne und effiziente Arbeitsräume mit der Energieeffizienzklasse A. Es verfügt über die „Capsule“-Büroflächen von L&G mit komplett ausgestatteten Räumlichkeiten, darunter Besprechungsräume, Pausenbereiche, Arbeitsplätze und vorinstallierte IT-Infrastruktur. Mehr zum Umzug von CVH Spirits, der für das Unternemhen eine bedeutende Investition ist, in der englischsprachigen Presseaussendung:

Presseartikel Für den Inhalt ist das Unternehmen verantwortlich

Scottish spirits company announces move to Glasgow city centre

CBRE concludes deal on behalf of Legal & General following significant refurbishment of Kintyre House on West George Street

Glasgow – 16 March 2026 – Premium Scottish spirits business, CVH Spirits, has relocated to Kintyre House in Glasgow city centre, marking a significant move for the premium spirits business, which is custodian for Bunnahabhain, Deanston and Tobermory distilleries.

Global real estate adviser CBRE acted on behalf of landlord Legal and General (L&G), securing a five-year, 3,024 sq ft lease, which will see CVH relocate its corporate operations from East Kilbride.

The move will see around 30 staff across marketing, finance, HR, IT and commercial functions establish a new central hub in the city centre, while production, bottling, blending and warehousing operations will remain at the company’s East Kilbride site.

Founded in 2023, CVH Spirits was previously part of the Distell Group and earlier operated as Burn Stewart Distillers. Today, the business is an independent premium spirits company and custodian of some of Scotland’s most recognised distilleries and whisky brands, with the company employing around 300 people across the UK, EU and Asia.

The relocation marks a significant investment by CVH Spirits’, underlining its commitment to its Scottish operations and the company’s continued commercial focus following the appointment of Chief Executive Officer Ronan O’Rahilly last year. Establishing a high quality, central headquarters reflects the company’s confidence in its brand portfolio and future opportunity as it continues to build momentum domestically and internationally.

Kintyre House has been recently refurbished to provide modern, efficient workspace with an EPC A energy rating, and offering L&G’s ‘Capsule’ brand of fully fitted office space, including meeting rooms, breakout areas, workstations and pre-installed IT infrastructure. Home to established occupiers including Hiscox and Maven Capital Partners UK LLP, the building sits on West George Street, one of Glasgow’s most recognised business addresses, surrounded by a vibrant mix of restaurants and amenities, and just minutes on foot from both Glasgow Central and Queen Street stations.

Martin Speirs, Director at CBRE Scotland, said:

“CVH Spirits’ move to Kintyre House is a clear statement of intent and the latest positive signal for Glasgow city centre. In a competitive market, businesses are being more selective about where and how they occupy space, and Kintyre House offers the quality, efficiency and profile that forward-looking companies are seeking. We were pleased to advise L&G in securing a strong occupier in CVH Spirits for the building.”

Will Kelly, Senior Asset Manager at L&G, said:

“We are pleased to welcome CVH Spirits to Kintyre House. Their decision to relocate to the building reflects the strength of the recent refurbishment and the continued appeal of high-quality, well-located office space in the heart of Glasgow. “Securing a business of this calibre reinforces our confidence in the asset and in the city centre market. We remain committed to investing in our portfolio to ensure it meets the expectations of modern occupiers and supports long term performance.”

Ronan O’Rahilly, Chief Executive Officer at CVH Spirits, said:

“Our move into the heart of Glasgow marks an important milestone for CVH Spirits and for the continued development of our world-renowned brands.

“There have been well-documented challenges across the whisky industry over the last 12 months, but we are taking a long-term view and continuing to invest with confidence. This new, refurbished city centre space gives our teams an environment that reflects our forward-thinking, commercially focused approach, commitment to the trade and our ambitions for growth.“

Kintyre House currently has two remaining high-quality, fully-fitted suites available ranging from 2,012 – 5,298 sq ft, providing ready to occupy space for incoming tenants. CBRE and Savills act as joint letting agents for the property.