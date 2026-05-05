Bunnahabhain Distillery stellt mit An Cuan Garbh das zweite Kapitel der „Westering Home Collection“ vor

Die Bunnahabhain Distillery startete im vergangen Jahr die dreijährige „Westering Home“-Kollektion mit dem ersten Kapitel „Turas Math“ (Aufbruch zur See). Heute stellt die Islay-Brennerei mit „An Cuan Garbh“ – schottisch-gälisch für „Das raue Meer“ – das zweite Kapitel der Kollektion vor. Die Einführung des neuen Kapitels wird begleitet von der neuen Kooperation mit dem Koch William Rhys Hamer, Gründer von „The Wilder Kitchen“, und dem Fotografen Bill Baillie. Die beiden verbrachten gemeinsam Zeit auf Islay, um entlang der Küstenlinie der Insel zu fotografieren und zu kochen.

An Cuan Garbh No.1 ist eine limitierte Edition eines 15 Jahre alten Single Malts, der ein Finish in White-Port-Fässern aus Portugals Douro-Tal genießen durfte. Direkt am Meer in der Bunnahabhain Bay gereift,soll er vielschichtige Aromen von Obstgartenfrüchten, kandierten Zitrusfrüchten, geröstetem Malz und feinen Gewürznoten entfalten.

Die Veröffentlichung des neuen Kapitels der „Westering Home Collection“ fällt zeitlich mit der Fèis Ìle, dem Islay Festival of Music & Malt, zusammen. Im Rahmen der Feierlichkeiten wird An Cuan Garbh No.1 bei einem exklusiven, einmaligen Dinner-Event in der Destillerie präsentiert.

Zwei weitere Abfüllungen der Serie – „An Cuan Garbh No. 2“ und „An Cuan Garbh No. 3“ – werden ebenfalls während der Fèis Ìle vorgestellt und sind exklusiv in der Destillerie sowie über www.bunnahabhain.com erhältlich.

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BUNNAHABHAIN DISTILLERY MARKS MILESTONE RELEASE WITH ISLAND INSPIRED PARTNERSHIP

New Westering Home whisky launches alongside an Islay celebration through food and film with William Rhys Hamer and Bill Baillie

Bunnahabhain Distillery has unveiled a new whisky in its Westering Home Collection: An Cuan Garbh No.1 – a limited-edition 15-year-old single malt inspired by the power, beauty and wildness of Islay’s seas.

Finished in White Port casks, the whisky is the first of three expressions to be released in 2026 as part of the An Cuan Garbh series. It launches alongside a special creative partnership with wild food expert and chef William Rhys Hamer, founder of The Wilder Kitchen, and photographer Bill Baillie.

Together, the duo journeyed on the waters around Islay and into its rugged landscape, cooking, capturing and celebrating the island through food and film. The collaboration reflects the themes of challenge, discovery and belonging that sit at the heart of the Westering Home series.

The latest bottling is the second chapter in Bunnahabhain’s three-year Westering Home collection, inspired by the famous anthem of Islay and the emotional pull of returning home. Following 2025’s series, Turas Math (Setting Sail), the 2026 edition – An Cuan Garbh – takes the story to its central chapter.

Scots Gaelic for The Rough Sea, An Cuan Garbh marks the heart of the journey – a time of challenge, transformation and discovery. Like a ship navigating turbulent waters, the whisky endures the trials of maturation, resting in casks that shape its character over time.

The first in the series, An Cuan Garbh No.1 is a 15-year-old single malt finished in White Port casks from Portugal’s Douro Valley. Matured beside the sea at Bunnahabhain Bay, it offers layers of orchard fruit, candied citrus, toasted malt and gentle spice.

This year, the three expressions in the An Cuan Garbh collection will come to life in different ways – through Bill Baillie’s photography, through an intimate dining event being held in partnership with Willliam Hamer at the distillery and through Bunnahabhain Day at Feis Ile, which will be the 40th year of the world-renowned whisky festival.

Julieann Fernandez, Bunnahabhain’s Master Blender, commented,

“We’re incredibly excited to share An Cuan Garbh No.1 with whisky lovers around the world as the first release in this new chapter of Westering Home. For me, the liquid always comes first, and with An Cuan Garbh No.1 we wanted to create something that felt true to Bunnahabhain while still offering something new to discover. The White Port casks bring richness and softness, with notes of orchard fruit, peach and apricot, balanced by candied citrus, honeyed almonds and gentle spice.

“There’s a real sense of exploration in the liquid that sits perfectly with this chapter of Westering Home – inspired by the rough sea, the journey around Islay and the moments shared along the way.”

William Rhys-Hamer added,

“Cooking outdoors, working with the landscape and celebrating local ingredients is at the heart of what I do. Partnering with Bunnahabhain on a project so deeply connected to place and tradition has been incredibly special to me. It’s been a real privilege to help tell the story of Islay in such an honest and memorable way.”

Fèis Ìle, Islay’s world-famous whisky festival, remains one of the most important dates in the global whisky calendar and provides the perfect stage for this year’s Westering Home release. As part of the celebrations, Bunnahabhain will host an intimate, sold-out dining and tasting experience at the distillery after hours on Tuesday 26th May. Guests will enjoy a menu created by William Rhys Hamer, paired with rare drams and the unforgettable backdrop of Islay’s coastline.

Two further releases in the series – An Cuan Garbh No.2 and An Cuan Garbh No.3 – will launch during Fèis Ìle and will be available exclusively at the distillery and via www.bunnahabhain.com.

Westering Home: An Cuan Garbh No.1

15-year-old single malt Scotch whisky finished in White Port casks.

ABV: 51.6%

An Cuan Garbh translates as The Rough Sea.

The second release in the three-part Westering Home series.

2026’s theme is challenge, transformation and discovery.

Tasting Notes

Colour: Golden amber.

Nose: Honeysuckle, elderflower, orchard fruit, candied citrus, honey warmth.

Palate: Peach, apricot, candied lemon zest, honeyed almonds, toasted malt, ginger spice.

Finish: Lingering nutty warmth with sweet candied fruit.