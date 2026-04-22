Tobermory wird Teil des Hebridean Whisky Trail

Er ist nicht der einfachste der Whisky Trails, denn seine Destillerien sind weit verstreut und zum Teil auch recht abgelegen, aber sie sind allesamt eine Reise wert: The Hebridean Whisky Tail zählt zu den interessantesten Whiskyreisen in Schottland – und nun ist er, nach einem Bericht auf Whiskyintelligence.com, auch durch die Brennerei Tobermory auf der Isle of Mull ergänzt.

Wir bringen hier die Pressemitteilung über das neueste Mitglied des Trails:

Presseartikel Für den Inhalt ist das Unternehmen verantwortlich

The Hebridean Whisky Trail Welcomes Tobermory Distillery as its Newest Member

ISLE OF MULL, SCOTLAND – The Hebridean Whisky Trail is proud to announce that the historic Tobermory Distillery on the Isle of Mull has officially joined the trail, marking a significant milestone in the route’s expansion. As one of the oldest commercial distilleries in Scotland, Tobermory brings its world-renowned artisanal craftsmanship and dual-brand heritage—featuring both its namesake unpeated malt and the robust, peated Ledaig—to this premier island-hopping adventure.

Tobermory. Bild © Jochen Wied, Joe’s Tastings

Since its inception in August 2018, the Hebridean Whisky Trail has grown from a visionary collaboration of four founding distilleries into a sprawling odyssey across the Atlantic coast. Launched by Karen Betts, then CEO of the Scotch Whisky Association, the trail was designed to showcase the rugged beauty, unique Gaelic culture, and diverse spirits of Scotland’s western isles.

Isle of Mull und Tobermory. Bild © Lydia Frontczak 2018

With the addition of Tobermory, the trail now stretches across a spectacular 360-mile route by land and sea, connecting eight remarkable distilleries:

Torabhaig Distillery (Isle of Skye)

Talisker Distillery (Isle of Skye)

Isle of Raasay Distillery (Isle of Raasay)

Isle of Harris Distillery (Isle of Harris)

Benbecula Distillery (Isle of Benbecula)

North Uist Distillery (Isle of North Uist)

Isle of Tiree Distillery (Isle of Tiree)

Tobermory Distillery (Isle of Mull)

“We are thrilled to welcome Tobermory Distillery into our fold. Tobermory’s rich history and colourful presence on Mull embody the very spirit of the Hebrides. Their inclusion not only extends the physical reach of the trail but also enriches the story we tell—one of resilience, community, and the incomparable character of island whisky. The trail has doubled in size since its inception in 2018, and adding such an iconic destination is a testament to the growing global passion for Hebridean spirits.” Bill Dobbie, Chairman of the Hebridean Whisky Trail

The Hebridean Whisky Trail offers an unparalleled whisky adventure for enthusiasts and intrepid travellers alike. The trail is a journey through some of the world’s most iconic scenery—from the white sandy beaches of Harris to the volcanic peaks of Skye and the vibrant harbour of Tobermory.

For more information or to plan your journey, please visit www.hebrideanwhisky.com.

About the Hebridean Whisky Trail:

The Hebridean Whisky Trail is a collaborative tourism initiative dedicated to promoting the distilleries of the Scottish Hebrides. Established in 2018, it highlights the heritage, people, and provenance of Hebridean spirits through a curated travel route and annual festival events.