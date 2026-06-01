Brown-Forman stoppt Produktion der irischen Slane Distillery

Das US-Unternehmen Brown-Forman stellt, nachdem seit dem Januar 2025 bereits die Produktion in ihrer schottischen Highland-Destillerie Glenglassaugh pausiert (wir berichteten), nun auch die Produktion der irischen, 2017 eröffneten Slane Distillery ein, und dies nur vorübergehend. Robb Report bat einen Unternehmenssprecher von Brown-Forman um eine Stellungnahme. Und erhielten folgende Erklärung, die die Einstellung des Betriebs in Slane bestätigt:

“Demand planning and production forecasting are critical parts of our business; standard practice requires adjusting production to align with market conditions. We have a robust supply of maturing whiskey, ensuring there will be no interruption in the availability of Slane for our customers worldwide. Additionally, the Slane visitor center will remain open, and tours are still available for trade and VIP guests.”