£2.300 für ein Dram: Shirakawa 1958 wird in Gordon Ramsay’s Lucky Cat Restaurant ausgeschenkt

Sollte Ihnen bei einem Aufenthalt in London der Sinn nicht nur nach außergewöhnlicher Kulinarik, sondern auch nach einem besonderen Dram stehen, dann könnten sie in 22 Bishopsgate, London im Lucky Cat Restaurant von Gordon Ramsay fündig werden: Dort schenkt man den Shirakawa 1958 glasweise aus – für 2.300 Pfund. Serge Valentin bewertete diese Abfüllung übrigens mit 91 Punkten.

Wollen Sie zuvor mehr über diesen mutmaßlich ältesten noch existierenden japanischen Whisky erfahren, dann empfehlen wir Ihnen diesen Artikel von Whiskyexperts aus dem Jahr 2022 – und vor allem dieses Video mit Scott Adamson von Tomatin, in dem er die Geschichte des Shirakawa 1958 anlässlich einer Verkostung in Wien erzählt.

Hier die Presseinfo zum Angebot in Gordon Ramsay’s Lucky Cat Restaurant:

Presseartikel Für den Inhalt ist das Unternehmen verantwortlich

Long-lost Japanese whisky back at the top table after Gordon Ramsay selection

A £25,000 Japanese single malt is on the menu at Gordon Ramsay’s recently opened Lucky Cat restaurant, creating a unique opportunity to experience whisky history and showcasing Highland distillery Tomatin’s remarkable role in recovering a long-lost and exceptional spirit.

At £2,300 a dram, Shirakawa 1958 is Japan’s rarest whisky and is the most premium spirit offered at the new Asian-inspired dining restaurant in the sky, Lucky Cat, which opened at 22 Bishopsgate in London last year.

It also plays a starring role in Being Gordon Ramsay, Netflix’s six-part documentary series following the acclaimed chef in the creation of his new venture.

During an episode about Lucky Cat, Shirakawa 1958 is featured in an image of the bar with the construction team discussing their fears about the shelf being knocked down at the busy site.

Shirakawa 1958 is a single malt whisky from the lost Japanese distillery, Shirakawa, which was located 200km North of Tokyo, Japan. It is the only official single malt ever to be released from Shirakawa Distillery and the earliest known single vintage Japanese whisky ever bottled.

Built in the Fukushima Prefecture, in 1939, the Shirakawa Distillery operated for more than six decades and crafted malt whisky from 1951-1969 – becoming one of the first to do so in Japan. Most of the whisky produced was used in owner Takara Shuzo’s flagship ‘King’ blended whisky brand.

In 2003, the Shirakawa Distillery was demolished, and its legacy drew to a close, until, more than a decade later, Tomatin Distillery’s managing director Stephen Bremner became intrigued by owner Takara Shuzo’s malt-making past.

After piecing together a complex trail of clues, he identified the existence of Shirakawa stock at Takara Shuzo’s Kurokabegura distillery in 2019. The spirit had been distilled in 1958, aged in cask, then transferred to ceramic jars at the distillery. When Shirakawa shut down, the whisky was put into stainless steel tanks at Takara Shuzo’s factory in Kyushu where it had lain untouched until his discovery.

Stephen said:

“Tomatin Distillery Co. Ltd was bought by Takara Shuzo in 1986, but it was only in recent years that I became fascinated by the story of Shirakawa and its history of whisky production and embarked on a journey to find out more. “When I discovered that the last remaining stock was distilled in 1958, I was astounded. It was a genuine ‘wow’ moment as I realised very quickly that what we were dealing with was extremely rare. “Crafted in the early days of malt production in Japan, it has a distinctive flavour profile, with aromas of exotic incense giving way to grass and fruits before a hint of mint on the finish. It is truly extraordinary and conveys the evolving character of Japanese whisky, which is now acclaimed worldwide. “We are incredibly honoured that Gordon Ramsay has selected Shirakawa 1958 as the pinnacle of his whisky menu at Lucky Cat. Diners who try it will be transported back to a pioneering era of Japanese whisky as they enjoy one of the rarest drams in the world.”

While the age and cask type cannot be fully determined, Shirakawa 1958 was crafted at a time when the distillery used predominantly Japanese malted barley and Mizunara oak casks.

The expression, which has an ABV of 49%, was bottled by Takara Shuzo Co Ltd in Japan. Just 1,500 bottles were released in 2022 and distributed worldwide by Tomatin Distillery, with an RRP of £25,000 per 70cl bottle.

Tasting Notes Shirakawa 1958 von Dave Brrom

Nose: Resinous, slight dry earth, dried citrus peels, a hint of wax. Aromatic. A drop of water makes it more vibrant and also shows clear maturity as well as a hint of incense. Exotic.

Palate: The palate is expansive with a succulent texture and hints of fragrant grass. Fruits emerge in the middle. Layered, spiced, and dry. Water brings out ash from an incense burner, a satisfying mouthfeel and surprisingly perky acidity.

Finish: Nicely balanced and persistent on the finish which picks up mint flavouring and makes it more camphor-like.

Shirakawa Distillery

Shirakawa Distillery was built in the Fukushima Prefecture, 200km North of Tokyo, in 1939 by Daikoku Budoshu and demolished in 2003. Even though Shirakawa Distillery was one of the pioneers of malt whisky making in Japan, it was never officially available as a single malt. That category didn’t take off in Japan until the mid-80s, and by that time, Takara Shuzo’s focus lay elsewhere. The land where Shirakawa Distillery once sat was subsequently gifted by Takara Shuzo in 2011 to build emergency housing to accommodate the locals who had been displaced by the 2011 Tohoku earthquake and tsunami.