Inchdairnie Distillery erhält B Corp-Zertifizierung

Wie Jessica Stewart, Sustability Manager von Inchdairnie Whisky gestern auf LinkedIn bekanntgab, hat das Unternehmen nach eingehender Prüfung als eines von bislang über 6000 Unternehmen weltweit die B Corp Zertifizierung erhalten. Die B Corp Zertifizierung ist ein weltweit anerkanntes Siegel für Unternehmen, die hohe Standards in den Bereichen soziale Verantwortung, ökologische Nachhaltigkeit und Transparenz erfüllen und diese im Lauf der Zertifizierung auch nachweisen. Dabei wird das gesamte Geschäftsmodell bewertet.
Inchdairnie (Von ihnen stammen der Grain Whisky RyeLaw und die Kinglassie Single Malts, in Deutschland im Vertrieb von Alba Import) hat sich schon vor einiger Zeit um die Zertifizierung beworben, weil man als Unternehmen Nachhaltigkeit von Beginn an in den Mittelpunkt der Produktion gestellt hat (Inchdairnie wurde von Ingenieuren gegründet).
Dementsprechend freudig gibt man die Verleihung der Zertifizierung seitens des Unternehmens bekannt:
Built for flavour. Designed for the future. Now B Corp certified. With a belief that the future of Scotch depends on responsible production, InchDairnie Whisky Limited has secured B Corporation™ certification, marking a significant milestone for our Fife-based whisky distillery committed to long-term, responsible production.
The distillery achieved certification following a near two-year process, scoring 95 points, exceeding the minimum requirement of 80. Our accreditation reflects the collective commitment of everyone at InchDairnie Whisky to embed sustainability into how our business is governed, measured and managed – not as a standalone initiative, but as integral part of who we are.
Jessica Stewart sieht das ebenfalls nicht als Endpunkt der Entzwicklung, sondern als Ausgangpunkt für Verbesserungen: