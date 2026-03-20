Inchdairnie Distillery erhält B Corp-Zertifizierung

“B Corp is not a finish line for us, it’s a robust baseline that helps keep the business moving in the right direction as we grow. This isn’t about claiming to be ‘the most sustainable’. It’s about being accountable. For us, this is about having a solid framework in place, being honest about where we’re doing well and where we still need to improve. Scotch whisky has a future only if it evolves responsibly, and B Corp gives us the tools to do that in a meaningful way.”

Scott Sneddon, Managing Director Distilling