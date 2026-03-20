HintergrundLowlands

Inchdairnie Distillery erhält B Corp-Zertifizierung

Die Produzenten der Whiskys RyeLaw und Kinglassie sehen das nicht nur als Bestätigung, sondern auch als Auftrag für die Zukunft

Wie Jessica Stewart, Sustability Manager von Inchdairnie Whisky gestern auf LinkedIn bekanntgab, hat das Unternehmen nach eingehender Prüfung als eines von bislang über 6000 Unternehmen weltweit die B Corp Zertifizierung erhalten. Die B Corp Zertifizierung ist ein weltweit anerkanntes Siegel für Unternehmen, die hohe Standards in den Bereichen soziale Verantwortung, ökologische Nachhaltigkeit und Transparenz erfüllen und diese im Lauf der Zertifizierung auch nachweisen. Dabei wird das gesamte Geschäftsmodell bewertet.

Inchdairnie (Von ihnen stammen der Grain Whisky RyeLaw und die Kinglassie Single Malts, in Deutschland im Vertrieb von Alba Import) hat sich schon vor einiger Zeit um die Zertifizierung beworben, weil man als Unternehmen Nachhaltigkeit von Beginn an in den Mittelpunkt der Produktion gestellt hat (Inchdairnie wurde von Ingenieuren gegründet).

Dementsprechend freudig gibt man die Verleihung der Zertifizierung seitens des Unternehmens bekannt:

Built for flavour. Designed for the future. Now B Corp certified. With a belief that the future of Scotch depends on responsible production, InchDairnie Whisky Limited has secured B Corporation™ certification, marking a significant milestone for our Fife-based whisky distillery committed to long-term, responsible production.

The distillery achieved certification following a near two-year process, scoring 95 points, exceeding the minimum requirement of 80. Our accreditation reflects the collective commitment of everyone at InchDairnie Whisky to embed sustainability into how our business is governed, measured and managed – not as a standalone initiative, but as integral part of who we are.

“B Corp is not a finish line for us, it’s a robust baseline that helps keep the business moving in the right direction as we grow. This isn’t about claiming to be ‘the most sustainable’. It’s about being accountable. For us, this is about having a solid framework in place, being honest about where we’re doing well and where we still need to improve. Scotch whisky has a future only if it evolves responsibly, and B Corp gives us the tools to do that in a meaningful way.”

Scott Sneddon, Managing Director Distilling

Jessica Stewart sieht das ebenfalls nicht als Endpunkt der Entzwicklung, sondern als Ausgangpunkt für Verbesserungen:

For us, this isn’t about claiming to be ‘the most sustainable’. It’s about being accountable. It is about having a solid framework in place, being honest about where we’re doing well and where we still need to improve.

We know there’s more to do, and the B Corp framework gives us a clear path forward. We are excited for what comes next!

-Werbung-
SourceLinkedIn
Vorheriger Artikel
£2.300 für ein Dram: Shirakawa 1958 wird in Gordon Ramsay’s Lucky Cat Restaurant ausgeschenkt
Nächster Artikel
Serge verkostet: Zwei ausgezeichnete Ben Nevis

Weitere Empfehlungen der Redaktion rund um das Thema:

Unsere Partner

Werbung

- Werbung -

Neueste Artikel

Werbung

- Werbung -