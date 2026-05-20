Neu: Cù Bòcan Creation #8, der erste getorfte Scotch Whisky, der in Eisweinfässern reifte

Während der kalten Wintermonate stellt die Tomatin Distillery in den schottischen Highlands den Spirit für ihre getorften Whiskys her, die unter dem Label Creation nach einer Reifung in einzigartigen Fasskombinationen abgefüllt werden. Und mit der seit heute erhältlichen Abfüllung Cù Bòcan Creation #8 verhält sich dies keineswegs anders.

Mehr noch: Mit Cù Bòcan Creation #8 stellt Tomatin den ersten getorften Scotch Whisky vor, der in Eisweinfässern reifen durfte. Diese Casks stammen vom kanadischen Familienweingut Pillitteri, dessen kalte Winterbedingungen reichhaltige, süße und von tropischen Aromen geprägte Eisweine hervorbringen. Zusätzlich kamen bei der Reifung dieses Single Malts auch hochwertige spanische Verdejo-Fässer. Der Weißwein aus der spanischen Region Rueda ist bekannt für seinen frischen, spritzigen und kräuterbetonten Charakter. Die für die Reifung des Cù Bòcan Creation #8 verwendeten Verdejo-Fässer stammen von dem renommierten, in französischem Besitz befindlichen Weingut Belondrade.

Cù Bòcan Creation #8 kam mit einem Alkoholgehalt von 46 % Vol. in die 3.600 Flaschen erhältlichen Flaschen, und ist naturbelassen in der Farbe und nicht kältegefiltert. Er ist ab heute (20. Mai) über die Website der Tomatin Distillery sowie bei spezialisierten Whisky-Händlern in Großbritannien und weltweit erhältlich. Und dies zu einem Preis von £45, was etwas mehr als 50 € wären.

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Cù Bòcan unveils first-ever peated Scotch matured in ice wine casks

Experimental single malt brand Cù Bòcan is breaking new ground in the industry, producing the first known peated Scotch to be matured in ice wine casks.

Crafted annually at Tomatin Distillery in the Scottish Highlands during the cold winter months, Cù Bòcan’s limited edition ‘Creations’ series is a celebration of exclusively peated whiskies with unique cask combinations, inspired by the lightly-peated spirit historically produced at the distillery over 100 years ago.

Known for its experimental and innovative approach to maturation, Cù Bòcan has unlocked a new level of intrigue with the release of Creation #8.

This latest release explores a never seen before dual cask maturation, using a combination of rare Canadian ice wine casks and high-quality Spanish Verdejo casks, a pairing which results in a unique flavour profile of fruit salad sweets, lime zest, earthy smoke and soft oak spice.

Ice wine is a sweet dessert wine made from grapes that are left to freeze on the vine before harvesting. The grapes are pressed at around –7°C, when the water inside has crystalised, leaving a small amount of highly concentrated sugary juice. For this expression, Cù Bòcan used ice wine casks from family-owned Canadian winery, Pillitteri, where cold winters produce rich, sweet and tropical flavoured ice wines.

Verdejo, a white wine from Spain’s Rueda region is known for its fresh, zesty and herbal character. The Verdejo casks used to mature Cù Bòcan Creation #8 were sourced from the renowned French-owned winery Belondrade. Reflecting Cù Bòcan’s experimental nature, the Creation #8 spirit was filled into the casks just weeks after they were emptied.

The 18-year-old spirit from the ice wine casks brings notes of apricot jam, candied peach and pineapple syrup to the Creation #8 single malt, alongside its unmistakable light, oak spice, while the Verdejo casks have allowed the bold citrus, herbal and grassy characteristics of the wine to be expressed in the 16-year-old spirit derived from these casks.

Jamie Muir, Distillery Manager at Tomatin, said:

“Our Cù Bòcan Creations series is all about going beyond convention, creating genuinely distinctive whiskies that excite and intrigue. “Marking the oldest release in the series to date, Cù Bòcan Creation #8 is a pioneering single malt, marrying our gently peated spirit with the bold sweetness of Canadian ice wine casks, something we believe has never been done before with a peated Scotch. “Equally the Verdejo casks and the experimental decision to fill them shortly after emptying, have also introduced a vibrant citrus and herbal dimension, the blend of these two cask types make Creation #8 a truly surprising dram.”

Cù Bòcan’s Creation #8 packaging debuts a striking new colourway of electric purple and neon green, reflecting the individuality of the spirit within its bespoke twisted bottle. Its engraved contours echo both the wisp of Cù Bòcan’s signature smoke and the staves of the casks that shaped it.

Bottled at 46% ABV, Creation #8 is natural in colour and non-chill filtered. It is available to purchase from today (20th May) on Tomatin Distillery’s website and from specialist whisky retailers in the UK and worldwide, priced at £45. It is limited to only 3,600 bottles.

For more information, visit https://tomatin.com/cu-bocan .

Cù Bòcan Creation #8 tasting notes

Nose: Sweet fruit with gentle smoke woven through. Baked apples, poached pears, apricot jam, golden raisins, candied peach, orange blossom, honey syrup, citrus zest, hint of fennel and herbs, heather smoke, flamed lemon peel, almond pastry and light spice.

Taste: Silky and sweet then turning fresher and slightly smoky. Honeycomb, peach, apricot, candied citrus peel, pineapple syrup, marmalade, lime zest, green grape, grassy, whisp of earthy smoke through the fruit.

Finish: Sweet wine and fruit fading into smoky honey, citrus peel and soft oak spice.