Zum Valentinstag: Zwei Cocktailideen von Tomatin

Liebe geht durch den Gaumen, um ein altbekanntes Sprichwort etwas abzuwandeln. Das hat sich auch die Highland Brennerei Tomatin zu Herzen genommen und für Whiskyliebhaber zwei schöne Cocktails kreiert, die rund um den Valentinstag am 14. Februar für Herzchen in den Augen sorgen sollen.

Probieren Sie die Rezepte, die Sie untenstehend finden, doch einfach mal aus – wir wünschen viel Vergnügen!

Make Tomatin the Heart of Your Valentine’s Day Cocktails

Award winning Highland Distiller, Tomatin, is celebrating this Valentine’s Day by introducing two new sweet and indulgent whisky cocktails, perfect for an at-home date night or a cosy evening with friends.

For whisky lovers or those just discovering the magic of single malts, Tomatin 10 Year Old and Tomatin Double Cask whiskies provide the perfect foundation for Valentine’s Day cocktails this February.

The recently launched expressions are showcased in a duo of new serve creations from Tomatin, both of which are easy to make yet delicious, and let the soft, sweet and fruity flavours of the distillery’s single malts shine through.

Celebrate what matters this Valentine’s Day with Tomatin, sharing a moment with loved ones and bringing a touch of Highland charm to the occasion.

Tomatin Peaches and Dream

A modern twist on the classic peaches and cream, this cocktail is light, creamy and delightfully moreish. Featuring Tomatin 10 Year Old, it brings out soft, sweet notes of peaches, buttery croissants, crunchy apples, macadamia nuts and white chocolate, all beautifully balanced by the whisky’s subtle ex-bourbon cask influence. Oat milk keeps the serve smooth and slightly lighter than traditional cream.

Ingredients

35-50ml of Tomatin 10 Year Old, exclusively available at Waitrose or on Amazon

35ml of unsweetened oat milk

15ml syrup from tinned peaches

A splash of soda water

To serve

Highball or tall glass

Bar spoon or long spoon

Cubed ice

Straw (optional)

Cocktail skewers (optional)

Method

Mix the Tomatin 10 Year Old, tinned peach syrup and oat milk in a glass until combined. Fill a tall glass with cubed ice and stir, finish by topping up the glass with soda water and garnish with skewered peaches.

Tomatin Apple of My Eye

Bold, warming, and indulgent, this cocktail puts Tomatin Double Cask centre stage. Matured in ex-bourbon and ex-Oloroso sherry casks, the whisky’s rich dark fruit, gentle spice, and apple notes make it a perfect Valentine’s serve. Muddled fresh apple and a touch of honey (or dairy-free caramel) create a sip that’s sweet and balanced.

Ingredients

50ml of Tomatin Double Cask, exclusively available in Tesco and on Amazon

15ml of honey or dairy free caramel

A splash of soda water

Sliced apples of choice; Tomatin recommends Pink Lady or Granny Smith apples

To serve

Highball or tall glass

Bar spoon or long spoon

Cubed ice

Straw (optional)

Cocktail skewers (optional)

Method

Place apple slices into a glass (muddle for extra apple flavour), add Tomatin Double Cask and the honey or caramel. Stir well, fill the glass with ice and top up with soda water. Garnish with skewered apple slices.