Neu bei Tomatin: Stillman’s Tour und die Möglichkeit, einen Glencairn-Decanter mit kostbarem Vintage-Whisky abzufüllen

Die Destillerie Tomatin in der Highland-Region Schottlands hat sich für die aktuelle Saison eine neue Tour einfallen lassen: Die exklusive „Stillman’s Tour“ bietet Besuchern einen seltenen Einblick hinter die Kulissen der Brennerei und wird nun zusammen mit den anderen Touren angeboten.

In der nachfolgenden Presseaussendung listet Tomatin anlässlich des UK-Vatertages die drei Touren mit einer ausführlichen Beschreibung auf – interessant natürlich nicht nur für Väter und Söhne, sondern alle, die in der nächsten Zeit in der wirklich interessanten Destillerie, die einstmals die größte in Schottland (und danach pleite) war. Und wer etwas wirklich Exklusives sucht, für den ist das letzte Angebot in der Aussendung gedacht:

Presseartikel Für den Inhalt ist das Unternehmen verantwortlich

Toast to time together with Tomatin’s Father’s Day whisky experiences

Tomatin launches new Stillman’s Tour experience ahead of Father’s Day

This Father’s Day, Tomatin is encouraging gift-givers to celebrate the joy of a lasting gift: time shared with loved ones, meaningful moments and the simple pleasure of being together.

Nestled in the Scottish Highlands, just south of Inverness, the whisky distillery is the ideal spot to slow down and create special moments. Exploring Tomatin’s Visitor Centre and thoughtfully curated tours is the perfect way to celebrate Father’s Day with a whisky and history curious dad, spending time together sharing drams and learning about the Highland distillery’s rich distilling heritage.

For guests arriving by car, Tomatin offers the expressions included in each experience to takeaway as ‘Driver’s Drams’ to be tried later, so whether visiting on a Highland getaway or a day trip, everyone can enjoy a taste of Tomatin.

For a never-seen-before Tomatin experience – Stillman’s Tour

£65, 2.5 hours

Step behind the scenes at Tomatin with Stillman David Milne. This new, small group tour offers rare access to parts of the distillery not usually open to visitors, bringing guests closer to the craft of whisky-making.

Led by David himself, the experience explores each stage of the journey, from cask selection and filling to maturation, alongside a close-up look inside the historic still house and a working warehouse. The tour concludes in the sensory room, an intimate space home to decades-old whisky samples, where guests can enjoy a private tasting of four of David’s favourite Tomatin single malts.

For the history-loving dad – The Legacy Tour

£20 – 1.5 hours

The Legacy Tour takes guests on a journey through Tomatin’s history, from its beginnings in 1897 through the height of production in the 1970s to the present day. The experience culminates in a tutored tasting of three single malts from Tomatin, as well as Cù Bòcan, an experimental single malt which is produced at the distillery during one month of the year using lightly peated Scottish barley.

For the true whisky enthusiast – Warehouse 6 Tasting Experience

£80 – 3 hours

To experience the heart of Tomatin, opt for the Warehouse 6 Tasting Experience, an exclusive journey into the very soul of the distillery. Stepping into Warehouse 6, a quiet corner in the traditional dunnage warehouse, guests will delve into the story of maturation in the whisky making process, surrounded by the sight and scent of some of Tomatin’s most precious casks, many of which have been maturing for decades.

Led by the distillery’s expert guides, the tour culminates in a unique tasting of new make spirit and four carefully selected exclusive single cask whiskies straight from the cask, showcasing the complexity and character that has earned Tomatin global acclaim.

For a gift that becomes a real memento – Design your own Tomatin Scotch

Prices from £3,000 per decanter – minimum 3 hours.

This intimate experience at Tomatin Distillery offers the chance to create something truly memorable. Guests are guided through a curated selection of exceptionally rare single malt vintages, before choosing their favourite to be hand-filled into a bespoke Glencairn Crystal decanter and finishing with a small personalised engravement.

The experience is completed with a private tour of the distillery, with available vintages including 1975, 1977, 1978, as well as remarkable 45 and 50-year-old expressions, a lasting keepsake and a fitting tribute to what matters most.

For more information on Tomatin and to book a tour, please visit https://tomatin.com