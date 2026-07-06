Tomatin wächst in UK im Lebensmittel- und Convenience-Bereich – mit zwei niederschwelligen Abfüllungen

Auf dem Boden der Realität findet man seine Konsumenten: Nach ungefähr diesem Motto agiert die Highland-Destillerie Tomatin mit seinem Portfolio und bedient weniger die Suche nach ausgefallenen Abfüllungen, sondern mehr den Whiskygenuss „down to earth“. Nach zwei Releases, dem Tomatin Double Cask und dem Tomatin 10yo, die beide in UK über Supermärkte nach ihren Kunden suchen, zieht man eine positive Bilanz, die für uns Whiskyfreunde einen Blick auf das momentane Umdenken in der Branche erlauben: Distributionswege näher an den Konsumenten, einsteigerfreundlich bepreiste Abfüllungen und dennoch nie den Blick für Qualität verlieren.

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Hidden gem Highland distillery Tomatin continues momentum with new landmark listings

More whisky lovers than ever can now find a bottle of Tomatin single malt whisky on their local shelf, as the Highland distillery marks a year of rapid growth across its grocery and convenience portfolio.

Capitalising on its credibility in the specialist whisky space, Tomatin has added a series of new landmark listings across grocery, convenience and the on-trade over the past 18 months, bringing the distillery’s light, soft and fruity Highland single malts to a wider audience.

The expansion includes the successful launch of two retail-exclusive expressions: Tomatin Double Cask, introduced in Tesco in April 2025, and Tomatin 10 Year Old, which launched in Waitrose in November 2025. Both were developed specifically for mainstream retail and are presented in new packaging featuring a wood-grain motif symbolising the natural tree rings found in oak, reflecting the distillery’s first-class wood policy.

The two new single malts offer accessible price points for retailers to diversify their range, without compromising on the distillery’s signature style and quality.

Tomatin Double Cask is now listed across more than 600 Tesco stores throughout the UK, increased from 380 at launch. It has also secured a listing with Booker Wholesale across 22 Scottish depots, extending its reach into the convenience and on-trade channels with potential to supply over 500 Premier convenience stores. The Booker partnership also gives Tomatin a platform to reach 14,000 members of the Booker on-trade club, significantly broadening the brand’s access to the channel.

Tomatin 10 Year Old has achieved listings across 200 Waitrose stores nationwide and a full estate listing at Booths, the premium grocery retailer in the north of England, across all 25 of its stores.

Both expressions were recognised in two of this year’s leading spirits competitions. At the San Francisco World Spirits Competition 2026, Tomatin 10 Year Old won Gold and Tomatin Double Cask took Silver, while both single malts also secured Silver at the International Wine & Spirit Competition 2026.

Gordon Hynd, UK Sales Director at Tomatin, said:

“The past 18 months have demonstrated the genuine appetite for quality Highland single malt in the grocery, on-trade and convenience sectors. Building listings in Tesco, Waitrose, Booker and Booths speaks to the versatility of our two new single malt expressions, and as a key strategic priority for the business, we are continuing to gain significant traction in the channel. “The Booker partnership reaches independent retailers through 22 Scottish depots and provides considerable access to the on-trade, meaning Tomatin whisky is now within reach of an entirely new set of customers on Scottish soil. Booths champions quality and provenance and is a natural home for Tomatin. A full estate listing across all 25 stores is a real statement of intent in the north of England. “At Tomatin, what matters most has never changed: exceptional cask management, the craft of our people, and making single malts that are genuinely worth seeking out. Getting our whiskies in front of more people, in more places, is how we bring that to life.”

The distillery’s grocery momentum sits alongside wider distribution growth. Tomatin 12 Year Old Triple Cask has also recently been listed with LWC Wholesale, the UK’s fastest-growing independent wholesaler, strengthening on-trade presence for the expression as the brand’s new core range packaging rolls out globally.

Tomatin Double Cask is available from Tesco, priced at £37.75 for a 70cl bottle and through Booker Wholesale, and Tomatin 10 Year Old is available from Waitrose and Booths priced at £42 for a 70cl bottle.