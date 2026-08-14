Redemption Whiskey bringt Single Barrel Bonded Bourbon in der wiederbelebten Marques Collection

Auch wenn diese Pressemitteilung für den US-Markt gedacht ist (was man an den Preisen und der Verfügbarkeit erkennt), ist sie doch auch für uns europäischen Whisky- und Bourbonfans interessant: Redemption Whiskey findet sich bei uns in zahlreichen Geschäften und Onlineshops. Importeur ist BSC, und auch spezialisierte Geschäfte wie Mike’s Whiskeyhandel holen ihn teilweise direkt aus den USA.

Wie das beim neuen Redemption Whiskey Single Barrel Bonded Bourbon und beim wiederveröffentlichten Redemption 18-Year-Old Bourbon ist, können wir nicht definitiv sagen – aber nach unserem Motto „gut zu wissen“ hier die aktuelle Aussendung über die beiden Whiskeys, die „im Lauf des Herbstes“ in den USA erscheinen sollen:

Externer Text Inhalt verantwortet das Unternehmen

Redemption Whiskey Unveils Single Barrel Bonded Bourbon, the First Release in Its Relaunched Higher Marques Collection, Uniting Character with Bottled-in-Bond Standards

Aged at least six years and bottled at 100 proof, the new bourbon brings the individual character of a single barrel to the exacting standards of bottled-in-bond whiskey.

STAMFORD, Conn., Aug. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Redemption Whiskey today announced Redemption Single Barrel Bonded Bourbon, the first bottled-in-bond expression in the brand’s portfolio. Aged at least six years and bottled at 100 proof, the bourbon combines the individual character of a single barrel with the exacting federal requirements of bottled-in-bond whiskey. It is the first release in the relaunched Higher Marques Collection and reaches shelves nationwide in September 2026 for a suggested retail price of $49.99.

Redemption Single Barrel Bonded Bourbon steps into one of the most demanding standards in American whiskey while simultaneously rising above it. The Bottled-in-Bond Act of 1897 sets a high standard, requiring whiskey to be produced in an individual distilling season by one distiller at one distillery, aged at least four years in a federally bonded warehouse, and bottled at exactly 100 proof.

Redemption’s first bottled-in-bond expression goes beyond the minimum age requirement, spending at least six years in oak while retaining the discipline of an individual season, one distiller, one distillery, and 100 proof.

Distilled during an individual distilling season at MGP’s Ross & Squibb Distillery in Lawrenceburg, Indiana, the bourbon is non-chill filtered and bottled by Redemption Barrel Selections in Frankfort, Kentucky. This milestone also marks a new chapter for Redemption. As the brand continues to champion bold, rye-forward whiskeys with attitude and character, its first bottled-in-bond release demonstrates that honoring whiskey’s highest traditions and pushing the category forward are not mutually exclusive. Single barrel and bottled-in-bond pull in opposite directions, and Redemption Single Barrel Bonded Bourbon satisfies both. Single barrel means every bottle comes from one individual aging barrel. Bottled-in-bond means every bottle meets one identical federal standard. Master Blender Alan Kennedy carefully selected each barrel for character, structure, and balance, and every bottle carries its own barrel number, distilling season, mash bill, and age statement.

„Single barrel whiskey is about embracing what can’t be replicated. No two barrels mature exactly alike, and that’s what makes this work so rewarding. My role is to identify the barrels that tell an exceptional story, and I believe we found something special with this release.“ Alan Kennedy, Master Blender at Redemption

Redemption Single Barrel Bonded Bourbon is the first release in the relaunch of the Higher Marques Collection, Redemption’s ultra-premium tier of elevated expressions that advance classic whiskey formats through patience, precision, and bold decision-making. Relaunched expressions will feature a new bottle design that evolves Redemption’s award-winning Eagle packaging, delivering the craftsmanship, distinction, and shelf presence today’s ultra-premium whiskey consumer expects.

„Choosing to bottle a bonded single barrel is a bet on our own barrels,“ Kennedy added. „Bottling one barrel at a time, to a standard you can’t bend, means every barrel must earn its distinction. That’s the work I want Redemption known for, and it is how you write the next chapter instead of repeating the last one.“

Redemption Single Barrel Bonded Bourbon opens with aromas of vanilla, worn leather, bright raspberry, and a subtle thread of oak. On the palate, vanilla and toasted oak lead into crème brûlée, sweet corn, and warm baking spices. Deep caramel carries through a long finish with lingering oak and spice.

Redemption Single Barrel Bonded Bourbon will be available nationally beginning September 2026—National Bourbon Heritage Month—in retail stores and online at ReserveBar.com at a suggested retail price of $49.99 for a 750mL bottle. The six-bottle cases will be offered as an ongoing part of the Higher Marques Collection rather than as a one-time release.

Alongside this launch, Redemption 18-Year-Old Bourbon from the Ancients Series returns to shelves in fall 2026 in limited quantities. Redemption Whiskey first released the 18-Year-Old Bourbon in June 2025.

Eighteen years in oak concentrates a bourbon’s flavor and rounds its edges, and Redemption 18-Year-Old Bourbon shows what that time does to the liquid. Master Blender Alan Kennedy non-chill filters the whiskey and bottles it at barrel proof to keep the full weight of the maturation intact.

Redemption 18-Year-Old Bourbon pours a deep dark oak to brown sherry color.

Warm oak leads the aroma, followed by cherry jam, cinnamon, and a hint of mint. On the palate, layers of vanilla, cherry, sweet corn, and leather balance the oak before unfolding into a long finish of oak, vanilla, and cherry.

Redemption 18-Year-Old Bourbon will be available in fall 2026 in retail stores in limited quantities, at a suggested retail price of $399.99 for a 750mL bottle.

For more information about Redemption Whiskey, Redemption Single Barrel Bonded Bourbon, and the return of Redemption 18-Year-Old Bourbon, visit RedemptionWhiskey.com or follow @redemptionwhiskey on Instagram.

Key Details — Redemption Single Barrel Bonded Bourbon

Product: Redemption Single Barrel Bonded Bourbon (Higher Marques Collection)

Redemption Single Barrel Bonded Bourbon (Higher Marques Collection) Designations: Single barrel; bottled-in-bond

Single barrel; bottled-in-bond Proof / ABV: 100 proof / 50% ABV

100 proof / 50% ABV Age statement: Minimum of six years (two years beyond the four-year bonded minimum)

Minimum of six years (two years beyond the four-year bonded minimum) Mash bill: 60% corn, 36% rye, 4% malted barley

60% corn, 36% rye, 4% malted barley Distillery: MGP’s Ross & Squibb Distillery, Lawrenceburg, Indiana; DSP-IN-15016

MGP’s Ross & Squibb Distillery, Lawrenceburg, Indiana; DSP-IN-15016 Bottled by: Redemption Barrel Selections, Frankfort, Kentucky, USA

Redemption Barrel Selections, Frankfort, Kentucky, USA Distilling season: Spring 2018 – Fall 2019, an individual distilling season per barrel, noted on each bottle

Spring 2018 – Fall 2019, an individual distilling season per barrel, noted on each bottle Filtration: Non-chill filtered

Non-chill filtered Size: 750mL

750mL Case pack: 6 bottles

6 bottles Suggested retail price: $49.99

$49.99 Availability: National, September 2026, in-store and online at ReserveBar.com

National, September 2026, in-store and online at ReserveBar.com Website: RedemptionWhiskey.com

Key Details — Redemption 18-Year-Old Bourbon