Glenfiddich veröffentlicht limitierte 14-Year-Old Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo 2026 Edition

Laut einem Bericht in Herald Scotland hat die Speyside-Brennerei Glenfiddich zum Edinburgh Military Tattoo 2026 eine limitierte Sonderedition veröffentlicht. Der Glenfiddich 14-Year-Old Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo 2026 Edition ist ein Single Cask Whisky aus einem First Fill Bourbon Cask, der mit seiner natürlichen Fassstärke von 61% Vol. abgefüllt wurde. 230 Flaschen von ihm gibt es, und diese sind exklusiv im Shop von Royal Mile Whiskies in Edinburgh erhältlich – sowie als Dram in The Glasshouse in Edinburgh.

Der von Maltmaster Brian Kinsman ausgesuchte Whisky soll die kräftigere, reichhaltigere Seite von Glenfiddich zeigen (dabei hilft die Fassstärke sicherlich mit), und bietet dennoch den eleganten, fruchtogen Hausstil der Brennerei.

Dougal Gordon, Brand Ambassador bei Glenfiddich, sagt über die Abfüllung:

„In 1961, Glenfiddich introduced Single Malt Scotch whisky to the world beyond Scotland, helping to transform the global whisky industry. For more than 135 years, Glenfiddich has shared the craft and character of Scottish whisky with audiences around the globe, while The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo has showcased Scotland’s music, culture and spirit to audiences across the globe for 76 years.

„This exclusive single cask celebrates two proud ambassadors of Scotland, united by a passion for sharing the country’s rich heritage with the world.“