Die Jackton Distillery bringt den ersten RAER Single Malt auf den Markt

Unsere gestrige Meldung über den Inaugural Release der Jackton Distillery ergänzen wir heute um die englischsprachige Presseaussendung, die uns am heutigen Nachmittag erreichte:

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Jackton Distillery launches first RAER Single Malt from one of Scotland’s youngest female whisky leaders

Jackton Distillery has announced the public pre-sale of its first ever Single Malt Scotch Whisky, led by Managing Director Jaynie Kean (28), one of Scotland’s youngest female distillery founders and managing directors.

RAER Single Malt Scotch Whisky, The Inaugural Release, is available to pre-buy today, priced at £68.

The first release from the family-run Lowland distillery will be limited to 6,000 individually hand-numbered bottles, with shipping beginning from 4 September 2026. Distillery collection will also be available.

Distilled, matured and bottled at Jackton Distillery, just outside Glasgow, the inaugural release marks a defining moment for the Kean family, who laid down their first casks in February 2020.

For Jaynie Kean, who now leads the distillery as Managing Director, the release represents far more than a product launch.

Jaynie Kean, Managing Director of Jackton Distillery, said:

“Our first Single Malt is a huge moment for us as a family, as a team and as a young distillery. We laid down our first casks in February 2020, and since then we’ve watched, waited, tasted, learned and kept moving towards the point where we could finally share a Single Malt with RAER’s name on the bottle.

“This release means so much because it carries the story of everyone who’s been part of Jackton so far. It’s our first chapter in Single Malt, and we wanted it to feel open, human and true to the way we do things here.”

That openness has shaped the development of Jackton Distillery’s first batch. As part of the development process, Jackton shared early samples with visitors, trade contacts and whisky specialists, gathering feedback as the team worked towards its first Single Malt release.

In recognition of that journey, the names of those who contributed have been included on the Single Malt box, highlighting the real people who helped shape The Inaugural Release.

Jaynie added:

“Whisky should feel special, but it should never feel closed off. We’ve always wanted Jackton to be a place where people can ask questions, taste, learn and feel part of the story, whether they’re lifelong whisky fans or trying Single Malt for the first time.

“The Inaugural Release is collectable, yes. But above all, it’s whisky made to be opened, shared and remembered.”

Jackton Distillery’s RAER Single Malt has been drawn from Bourbon, Pedro Ximénez, Amontillado and Oloroso casks, bringing together richness, warmth and balance.

On the nose, drinkers can expect fruitcake, fig and sultana. The palate brings dark fruits, treacle and roasted nuts, before a long, mellow finish of toffee, sweet spice and soft oak.

The whisky has been bottled at 48.7% ABV, natural colour and non-chill filtered.

Jackton Distillery was founded by the Kean family on their South Lanarkshire farm and has quickly built a reputation as one of Scotland’s most promising new whisky producers. The distillery is female-led, family-run and independent, with a growing visitor experience, tours, accommodation and a hands-on approach to production.

RAER Single Malt Scotch Whisky, The Inaugural Release, is available to pre-buy now at: www.raer.co.uk/raer-single-malt/

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