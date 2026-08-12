Die Glasgow Distillery bringt drei neue Glasgow 1770 Single Malts

Drei neue Abfüllungen der Glasgow Distillery können wir Ihnen mit diesem Beitrag ankündigen, die auch Deutschland erreichen werden: Mit 1200 bis 1600 Flaschen sind der Glasgow 1770 Bourbon Cask Matured Batch 2, der Glasgow 1770 Sherry Cask Matured Batch 1 und der Glasgow 1770 Ruby Port Cask Finish Batch 2 ab heute in UK und sehr bald auch schon bei uns erhältlich. Die drei Abfüllungen kosten in UK jeweils 59 Pfund.

Hier schon einmal vorab die Infos zu den neuen Bottlings sowie die Tasting Notes für alle:

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THE GLASGOW DISTILLERY EXPANDS ITS ANNUAL RELEASE COLLECTION WITH NEW SHERRY CASK MATURED SINGLE MALT

Award-winning whisky maker unveils three limited annual releases for 2026, including an all-new Sherry Cask Matured expression

The Glasgow Distillery has unveiled the latest editions of its annual Glasgow 1770 Single Malt Scotch Whisky series introducing Batch 2 releases of its Bourbon Cask Matured and Ruby Port Cask Finished single malts alongside an entirely new Sherry Cask Matured expression.

Designed as annual limited releases that showcase the distillery’s favourite combinations of spirit style and cask maturation, each bottling carries an age statement and is released at natural colour, non-chill filtered and at premium batch strength. The collection sits between Glasgow Distillery’s core Signature Range and its experimental Small Batch Series, offering whisky drinkers a deeper exploration of the distillery’s house style through carefully selected cask pairings.

Returning for its second year, Glasgow 1770 Bourbon Cask Matured Batch 2 is an 8 Year Old single malt marrying equal proportions of the distillery’s peated and unpeated double distilled single malt. Matured exclusively in first-fill ex-Bourbon barrels, it celebrates the tropical, fruit- forward character at the heart of The Glasgow Distillery’s style, delivering notes of rich vanilla, floral honey, citrus, shortbread and gentle sweet smoke.

Ruby Port Cask Finish also returns for its second annual release following a sell-out debut in 2025. Now aged seven years old, the whisky has spent almost four years finishing in Ruby Port hogsheads after initial maturation in first-fill ex-Bourbon barrels. The extended finish builds layers of ripe summer berries, dark cherries and rich vanilla onto the distillery’s naturally fruity unpeated single malt.

Completing the trio is Glasgow 1770 Sherry Cask Matured Batch 1, a brand-new annual release created in collaboration with renowned Spanish sherry producer Ximénez-Spínola. The whisky combines two of The Glasgow Distillery’s signature whisky styles with two different styles of sherry cask, marrying unpeated single malt finished in Pedro Ximénez Sherry with peated single malt matured in Medium Sherry casks.

The result is a richly layered whisky balancing sweet sherry influence with elegant peat smoke, revealing notes of cedarwood, candied orange peel, dark fruits, ground coffee and lingering sweet smoke.

Mike Hayward, Founder of The Glasgow Distillery, said:

„Our annual releases are all about celebrating combinations of whisky style and cask that we believe work exceptionally well together. These are whiskies that have earned a permanent place in our portfolio and, because they’re annual releases with age statements, they’ll continue to evolve as our stocks mature.

„Each expression showcases a different side of our whisky. Bourbon Cask Matured highlights the quality of our spirit with minimal cask influence, Ruby Port demonstrates how extended finishing can build incredible fruit character, while our new Sherry Cask Matured release explores the balance between two of our whisky styles and two exceptional styles of luxurious sherry both created using the Pedro-Ximenez grape variety, from the highly renowned Ximénez-Spínola winery.”

All three expressions are bottled at batch strength, non-chill filtered and at natural colour. The 2026 collection comprises:

Glasgow 1770 Bourbon Cask Matured Batch 2

8 Years Old

54% ABV

1,600 bottles

Matured exclusively in first-fill ex-Bourbon barrels

Spirit style: 50% unpeated double distilled / 50% peated double distilled single malt

RRP: £59

Tasting notes: Rich vanilla, floral honey, sweet smoke, citrus fruit, shortbread and tropical fruit with a long oak spice finish.

Glasgow 1770 Ruby Port Cask Finish Batch 2

7 Years Old

54% ABV

1,200 bottles

Initially matured in first-fill ex-Bourbon barrels before an extended finish in Ruby Port hogsheads

Spirit style: Unpeated double distilled single malt

RRP: £59

Tasting notes: Summer berries, dark cherries, rich vanilla, marzipan, sweet almonds and pink peppercorn spice.

Glasgow 1770 Sherry Cask Matured Batch 1

6 Years Old

55% ABV

1,600 bottles

Unpeated single malt finished in Pedro Ximénez sherry casks and peated single malt finished in Medium Sherry casks from Ximénez-Spínola

Spirit style: 50% unpeated double distilled / 50% peated double distilled single malt

RRP: £59

Tasting notes: Cedarwood, orange peel, dark fruits, toffee apple, ground coffee and lingering sweet smoke.

The collection will be available from The Glasgow Distillery website and at specialist whisky retailers across the UK from Wednesday the 12th of August. Stock will also be available in select international markets this year, including Germany, The Netherlands, Belgium, Canada, France, Finland, Switzerland and more.