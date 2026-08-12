Ardara Distillery (Sliabh Liag Distillers) veröffentlicht die zweite Edition des Ardara Single Malt Irish Whiskey

Die Ardara Distillery (in Deutschland vertreten durch Haromex) hat gestern auf ihrer Webseite die Veröffentlichung der zweiten Edition des Ardara Single Malt Irish Whiskey bekanntgegeben. Die Ardara Distillery zeichnet sich durch einen speziellen Stil ihrer Produktion aus: Sie produziert stark getorften Whisky, die Wash wird mit Vollkorn erstellt, und der Whiskey dreifach destilliert.

Die 2026 Edition besteht wieder aus zwei Varianten: Eine wird mit 46% vol. Alkoholstärke abgefüllt, die andere in der natürlichen Batch- oder Cask Strength von 60,9% vol.

Hier die Vorstellung der beiden Bottlings der 2026 Edition des Ardara Single Malt Irish Whiskey:

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THE ARDARA DISTILLERY RELEASES THE SECOND EDITION OF ARDARA SINGLE MALT IRISH WHISKEY

The Ardara Distillery, home of Sliabh Liag Distillers, released the 2026 Edition of Ardara Single Malt Irish Whiskey on Saturday 8th August 2026 – the second release of the heavily peated Donegal single malt. To mark the release, the distillery opened its doors for free tours throughout Ardara Show Day, with tastings of the 2026 Edition taking place at the Ardara Show.

Ardara Single Malt Irish Whiskey began its journey last year on Ardara Show Day, where its first pour took place with the community that had been part of the distillery’s story from the beginning. Visitors to Ardara Distillery saw the three copper stills from Forsyths at work and heard the story of illicit distilling, the family recipe that inspired Ardara, and how that lost craft of Donegal smoky Irish whiskey had made its return.

Bild: Ardara Distillery

The 2026 Edition is the second release of Ardara Single Malt, the whiskey created to reclaim a lost part of Donegal’s whiskey heritage: its smoke. A century ago, Donegal was known for making a smoky whiskey unlike any other. Barley was dried over burning turf and whiskey was made heavily peated, much of it outside the law. Then the law closed in, Irish whiskey turned smooth, and Donegal’s smoke faded from view. Ardara is committed to bringing it back, and that commitment has its roots in a family recipe.

James Doherty, founder of The Ardara Distillery, said:

“At Ardara, we’re bringing back smoke. Six weeks before she died, my grandmother gave me the whiskey recipe that had belonged to my grandfather, an illicit distiller in Donegal. By then, the style he had made had almost disappeared. Irish whiskey had become smooth, and the smoky character once associated with Donegal was fading from memory. This whiskey is made his way: heavily peated, all grain in and triple distilled. “When we released the first Ardara Single Malt in 2025, we took the ambitious step of releasing 10,000 bottles, and we’re delighted with the way that whiskey has performed in Germany, France, the UK and the global Duty-Free market. We’re just about to ship Ardara to the USA. For us, that’s hugely encouraging. It shows that there is an appetite for this style of Irish whiskey beyond Donegal, and that the story we are telling about the return of smoky Irish whiskey is beginning to resonate around the world.”

Adding to this, James said:

“We want to bring back that love of smoky spirits, not by simply recreating the past, but by making the whiskey properly and giving that lost craft a place in the world again. That’s what my wife Moira and I set out to do when we started building the distillery here in the south-west of Donegal.” “The second release of Ardara Single Malt is an important moment for us. It shows that what began with my grandfather’s recipe and our determination to reclaim Donegal’s smoke is now becoming an ongoing whiskey tradition of its own. The 2026 Edition is the clearest statement yet of our purpose: to reclaim Donegal’s lost whiskey craft and prove smoky Irish whiskey can stand with the best in the world.”

Ardara Single Malt is made using what the distillery calls The Ardara Method: heavily peated, all grain in and triple distilled. The malt is heavily peated to create its distinctive sweet, nutty smoke. All the grain is kept in throughout fermentation and into the wash still, building a fuller, weightier spirit with the character to carry the smoke. The whiskey is then triple distilled before resting in 6,000-litre Solera Vats for 72 hours. It is then emptied to 1,100 litres and filled into casks, creating an eternal link of continuity from the very first bottle to the last.

The result is a heavily peated Irish single malt with layers of sweet smoke, orchard fruit and rolled tobacco; powerful but not overpowering, smoky but not medicinal.

James Doherty vor der Ardara Distillery im County Dongeal. Bild: Ardara Distillery

“There is a dragonfly on every bottle of Ardara, drawn from the ones found around the pond at the distillery. A dragonfly spends most of its life underwater, out of sight, before breaking the surface and taking flight. For generations, Donegal’s smoky whiskey tradition was much the same: once a defining part of the place, then hidden from view as the style disappeared from Irish whiskey. We’re not just bringing that tradition back; we’re giving it a future.” James Doherty

At 46% ABV, Ardara Single Malt opens sweet, fruity and nutty, with a hint of waxiness wrapped in sweet pipe smoke. Hot beignets and poached pears arrive first on the palate, before deepening into roasted coconut, almond, leather and rolled tobacco. Sweet smoke and campfire follow, giving way to a long, sweet baked-apple finish.

The 2026 Edition of Ardara Single Malt Cask Strength, bottled at 60.9% ABV, brings the same character with greater intensity: green melon and husky citrus on the nose, followed by beignets, honeyed pear, coconut, leather and rolled tobacco on the palate. A hint of menthol carries through to a smoky, earthy finish of baked apple and raisin.