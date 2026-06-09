Ardara Distillery in Irland gewinnt zwei bedeutende internationale Preise

Sliabh Liag Distillers, die Betreiber der Ardara Distillery im County Donegal, haben uns über den Importeur Haromex eine Pressemitteilung über zwei Auszeichnungen zukommen lassen, die sie bei internationalen Wettbewerben erringen konnten: Die Brennerei selbst wurde zur Best Irish Craft Distillery in Tokio gekürt, ihr Ardara Single Malt Cask Strength Whiskey bekam in San Francisco Doppelgold.

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THE ARDARA DISTILLERY WINS TWO MAJOR INTERNATIONAL AWARDS

Donegal distillery recognised at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition and the Tokyo Whisky & Spirits Competition

The Ardara Distillery, in county Donegal, has claimed two major international accolades at two of the world’s most respected spirits’ competitions. The victories confirm the distillery’s standing as one of Ireland’s most distinctive producers and mark a significant moment for Sliabh Liag Distillers, the company behind The Ardara Distillery.

Founded by James and Moira Doherty, Ardara produces heavily peated, triple distilled, all-grain-in whiskey, a style almost lost to Ireland for over a century. The distillery is rooted in Donegal’s illicit distilling past and committed to reclaiming the county’s distinctive whiskey heritage.

The Ardara Distillery was named Best Irish Craft Distillery at the Tokyo Whisky & Spirits Competition, while Ardara Single Malt Cask Strength won a Double Gold medal at The San Francisco World Spirits Competition, one of the most prestigious spirits awards in the world and widely regarded as a benchmark for quality across the global industry.

James Doherty, Co-Founder, The Ardara Distillery said:

“San Francisco is arguably the toughest room in the world of spirits to be judged in. To come away with a Double Gold medal for our first Ardara single malt release is powerful, and a strong signal that grain-in, heavily peated Irish whiskey has a serious place on the international stage. We make whiskey the way it was made in Donegal a century ago. It’s not a style everyone expected the market to embrace, but awards like this tell us otherwise.”

Adding to this, Moira Doherty, Co-Founder, Ardara Distillery said:

“Ardara’s mission has always been singular: to remain true to Donegal above all else. It is wonderful to see that recognised in Japan, a market that takes its whiskey seriously. To be named Best Irish Craft Distillery there, making the kind of whiskey we make, means the world is genuinely ready for what Donegal has to offer. We’re incredibly grateful to everyone who has supported us on this journey, our dedicated team, our local community, our partners, and all those who have chosen to share and enjoy our spirits. Awards like this are never achieved alone, and we see it as encouragement to continue striving for excellence while staying true to where we come from.”

Behind the distillery’s striking glass façade on the Show Field in Ardara town, three copper stills from Forsyths of Scotland produce a whiskey that is uncompromising in character; smoky, textured, and unmistakably from Donegal, Ireland. Ardara is the only distillery on the island of Ireland dedicated to peated whiskey using the all-grain-in method, a rare approach that honours traditional Donegal distilling while extracting maximum character from the malt. See www.ardaradistillery.com for more details.