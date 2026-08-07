Whisky Week – Schottlands größtes Multi City-Whiskyfestival ist zurück – vom 20. August bis 13 September!

3 Städte, drei Wochen, über 50 verschiedene Veranstaltungsorte: Die Whisky Week, die zeitversetzt in Aberdeen, Glasgow und Edinburgh stattfindet, ist zurück: vom 20. August bis 13 September 2026 finden Whiskyfreunde in diesen drei Städten ein reichhaltiges Programm rund um Whisky – genaueres dazu im Beitrag unten:

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SCOTLAND’S LARGEST MULTI-CITY WHISKY FESTIVAL RETURNS

Scotland, August 2026; Scotland’s whisky scene will take centre stage from 20th August as Whisky Week returns, transforming Aberdeen, Glasgow and Edinburgh into Scotland’s largest whisky trail through a rolling programme of tastings, tours and exclusive experiences.

Running until 13th September, the festival invites whisky lovers to discover Scotland’s thriving whisky culture through specially curated menus, exclusive drams and unique experiences, while celebrating the country’s world-renowned whisky bars, distilleries and producers.

Whisky Week Aberdeen: 20th-30th August 2026

20th-30th August 2026 Whisky Week Glasgow: 27th August-6th September 2026

27th August-6th September 2026 Whisky Week Edinburgh: 3rd-13th September 2026

Unlike traditional whisky festivals, Whisky Week doesn’t take place in a single venue. Instead, visitors explore a trail of participating bars, with each one partnering with a different distillery or whisky brand to offer its own exclusive festival menu.

Participating venues include renowned whisky destinations such as The Pot Still, Teuchters Bar, Teuchters Landing, Port of Leith Distillery, The Black Cat, The Grill, The Tippling House and Aberdeen Whisky Shop, with a packed programme of tastings, events and exclusive experiences taking place throughout the festival.

Festival partners include Glenfiddich, Springbank, Glengoyne, Glen Moray, Kingsbarns, Kilchoman, Wemyss Malts, Caol Ila and Tamnavulin, alongside a growing line-up of independent Scotch whisky producers showcasing the diversity of Scotland’s whisky industry.

Gregor Sey, Co-Founder of Whisky Week, said:

„Whisky has always been about more than what’s in the glass. It’s about the people you share it with, the stories behind every dram and the venues that bring Scotland’s whisky culture to life. Whisky Week was built around a simple idea: people we like, in places we like, with a drink we love. „Whether you’re a lifelong whisky enthusiast or trying your first dram, Whisky Week is about discovering something new, supporting brilliant venues and enjoying great whisky in great company. We hope people leave having found a new favourite dram, a new favourite venue and a few great stories to take home with them.“

Every participating venue will offer at least one dram for £5 or less, while Whisky Week wristband holders unlock exclusive festival menus, tastings, tours and whisky experiences throughout the festival.

Whisky Week takes place in Aberdeen (20th-30th August), Glasgow (27th August-6th September) and Edinburgh (3rd-13th September). Advance wristbands are priced at £9 (£12 during each festival) and include access to every participating venue, exclusive festival menus, a printed Whisky Week guidebook and festival wristband.