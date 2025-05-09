Teeling gewinnt viele Auszeichnungen bei der San Francisco World Spirits Competition

Drei Doppelgold-Medaillen und zwei Goldmedaillen – das ist die Ausbeute für die irischen Teeling Distillery aus Dublin bei der San Francisco World Spirits Competition. Seit 2012 hat man damit über 650 internationale Preise auf dem Konto stehen.

Hier mehr Infos über die Preisträger, die es alle im Teeling Onlineshop zu kaufen gibt:

Presseartikel Für den Inhalt ist das Unternehmen verantwortlich

Teeling Whiskey Gold Medal Winning Spree Continues at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition!

We are delighted to announce that Teeling Whiskey has collected a number of top awards at this year’s San Francisco World Spirits Competition!



Our Dublin Distilled Teeling Wonders of Wood Series 3 Swedish Oak, Teeling Single Malt and Teeling Single Grain all picked up „Double Gold“ at this global spirits competition. In addition to these honours, our Teeling Single Pot Still and Teeling Blackpitts Peated Single Malt picked up „Gold“ medals.

This latest batch of honours builds on the international reputation we have earned since our formation in 2012 and brings the total to over 650 International Awards for our Distillery and Whiskey. These accolades include the prestigious honour of the “World’s Best Single Malt” and “World’s Best Pot Still” at the World Whiskies Awards, solidifying our legacy as the World’s Most Awarded Irish Whiskey!



Jack Teeling, Founder and Managing Director of Teeling Whiskey commented,

“We’re incredibly proud to consistently excel at international spirits competitions. Since 2012, our mission has been to broaden the landscape of Irish whiskey by introducing new categories and exploring bold, innovative flavours within established categories. While we’ve always believed in the quality of our whiskeys, continued recognition from independent awards reinforces our confidence and drives us to keep pushing the boundaries.”

All of these whiskeys are now available to purchase through our online shop. For more information, please head to our website at teelingwhiskey.com and follow us on our social media channels for any upcoming news or events.