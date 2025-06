Teeling feiert 10. Geburtstag – mit einer Geburtstagsedition und Feierlichkeiten im ganzen Jahr

„Looking back on the last ten years, we are incredibly proud of what we’ve achieved. Bringing Dublin whiskey distilling back to life was no small task, but through passion, innovation, and an unwavering commitment to quality, TEELING has firmly established itself among the world’s leading whiskey brands and visitor attractions. The resurgence of Dublin whiskey has been extremely fulfilling, and as the vision became a reality, the company is excited for the future, with plans for expansion and older expressions of TEELING from its maturing Dublin-distilled inventory.“

Jack Teeling, Founder of Teeling Whiskey Company