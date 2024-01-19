Teeling veröffentlicht Crystal Single Malt Whiskey – exklusiv am Airport Dublin

Mit einem ganz besonderen neuen Whiskey ist Teeling Whiskey auf dem Flughafen Dublin vertreten: Teeling Whiskey Crystal Malt nutzt das sonst von Bierbrauern verwendete Kristallmalz, welches der Mashbill beigemengt wurde. Laut Teeling ist es der erste irische Single Malt, der auf diese Weise gebrannt wurde.

Kristallmalz entsteht, wenn der natürlich entstehende Zucker beim Mälzvorgang durch Erhitzen in einem geschlossenen System kristallisiert wird. So kann keine Feuchtigkeit entweichen. Das bringt laut Teeing prononcierte Toffee- und Karamellnoten.

Der dreifach destillierte Teeling Whiskey Crystal Malt wird vorerst (!) ausschließlich am Flughafen Dublin erhältlich sein, zu einem Preis von 80 Euro.

Mehr dazu in der nachfolgenden Presseaussendung:

Presseartikel Für den Inhalt ist das Unternehmen verantwortlich

Teeling Whiskey Unveils New Crystal Malt Bottling Exclusively Available in Dublin Airport

A limited edition bottling of Single Malt Irish Whiskey made uniquely from Crystal Malt exclusively available in Dublin Airport for the next few months

Teeling Whiskey, the pioneering Irish Whiskey producer renowned for its innovation and craftsmanship, is proud to announce the launch of a limited edition Crystal Malt expression of its award winning Single Malt, initially available exclusively at Dublin Airport.

This limited edition bottling was triple distilled in the Teeling Whiskey Distillery in Dublin City Centre. What makes this whiskey so unique is the addition of Crystal Malt to the mash bill to create a truly unique expression of Teeling Single Malt with a distinctive depth of caramel and toffee flavour. This unique spirit was then exclusively matured in Virgin American Oak barrels adding complimentary vanilla notes and tannic spice.

Crystal Malt is created when the sugars that are naturally formed during the traditional malting process are crystallised by being heated in a closed system that prevents the moisture from escaping. Crystal Malt would be used in the brewing industry but has not been traditionally used in the distilling industry and highlights Teeling Whiskey’s innovative approach to trying to bring unique flavours and character into their whiskey offering. Bottled at 46% with no chill filtration as is the same with all Teeling Whiskeys, completes an Irish whiskey of true character.

Jack Teeling, Founder and Managing Director of Teeling Whiskey, commented,

„We are delighted to partner with Dublin Airport to bring this exceptional Crystal Malt release to global travellers and whiskey enthusiasts. This release is a true embodiment of our commitment to innovation and quality, and we are proud to showcase the best of Irish whiskey craftsmanship.“

Tracey Jordan, Liquor Buyer, The Loop said:

“We are thrilled to be kicking off the New year with a very special collaboration with Teeling Whiskey. The release of the limited-edition Crystal Malt, available exclusively at The Loop duty free, demonstrates our continued commitment to sourcing the very finest and unique whiskeys for our customers. We are delighted to welcome yet another world exclusive to The Irish Whiskey Collection in Dublin and Cork airports and online at the loop.ie”

The exclusive Teeling Whiskey Crystal Malt Single Malt will be available for purchase at The Loop, Dublin Airport’s world-class shopping destination, ensuring that passengers departing from or transiting through Dublin have the opportunity to acquire this limited-edition masterpiece before being rolled out to key export markets later in 2024.

Available in 70cl bottles and priced at €80 (Duty Paid) & €67(Duty Free), Teeling Whiskey Crystal Malt is available to purchase now. For further information or to place an order – www.theloop.ie