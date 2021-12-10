PR: Teeling mit neuer Distillery Exclusive Single Pot Still Abfüllung

Ganz unmöglich ist es ja momentan nicht, nach Dublin zu reisen – und jene, die es momentan vorhaben, finden dort in der Teeling Distillery eine neue Distillery Exclusive Abfüllung vor, die wir Ihnen in der nachfolgenden Aussendung der Destillerie präsentieren dürfen.

Der Single Pot Still Whiskey reifte in französischen Chateau Beychevelle Red Wine barrels und wird in Fassstärke abgefüllt.

Wer den Whisky haben will, aber die Reise nach Irland scheut, der kann ihn auch im Webshop der Brennerei bestellen – Kostenpunkt: 100 Euro plus Porto. Die Lieferung aus Irland ist ja, da in der EU, viel einfacher als aus UK…

Teeling Whiskey release new Distillery Exclusive Single Pot Still Whiskey!

Teeling Whiskey has released the newest version of our premium Distillery Exclusive Single Pot Still whiskeys!



This is a cask strength, Dublin born Single Pot Still and our distillery is the only place it is available in the world, making it a highly collectable whiskey.



For a limited time only, this whiskey is fully matured in French Chateau Beychevelle Red Wine barrels and bottled at 61.9% ABV. Your bottle is filled directly from the cask here in the distillery. Available to buy exclusively from our online shop

Tasting Notes:

Nose: A burst of berry fruits, with barley and malt cereal notes and a hint of wood

Taste: Creamy mouthfeel with flavours of ripe red berries infused with a white pepper spiciness

Finish: Long, Dry finish with a return of the subtle spiciness