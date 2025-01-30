Teeling Distillery gewinnt CIE Award für die Destillerie-Touren

Die Teeling Distillery in Dublin ist für ihre Touren beim CIE-Award 2024 ausgezeichnet worden. Dieser Preis wird dann vergeben, wenn das Feedback von Tourbesuchern bei 92% und darüber liegt – für Teeling lag es bei 95%, die höchste Bewertung aller teilnehmenden Partner.

Teeling schickt uns dazu die folgenden Infos:

Teeling Whiskey Distillery Wins CIE Award of Excellence!

We are delighted to announce that Teeling Whiskey Distillery has been recognised for our outstanding tour experience at the CIE Awards this year! What a way to kick off the year!

CIE AWARDS 2024 – Teeling Whiskey Leading the pack!

The CIE awards are presented based on feedback received from customers throughout the year. Each of the CIE Tour partners who qualified for an award delivered an exceptional quality experience and welcome to visitors, achieving a customer satisfaction rating of over 92% in feedback, with Teeling leading the pack with a customer feedback rating of 95% for 2024.

Rising like a Phoenix : Continued Success!

This follows on from a very successful 2024 for the Teeling Whiskey Distillery which has continued to establish its world class reputation with a whole host of international honours over the last year. This included Teeling Whiskey Distillery General Manager, Lisa Jameson, winning Visitor Attraction Manager of the Year at the Icons of Whisky Awards, the distillery winning World’s Best Visitor Attraction Team at the World Whiskey Awards, and Ireland’s Leading Whiskey Distillery Tour at the World Travel Awards, as well as receiving for the 6th year in a row, a Certificate for Excellence from TripAdvisor.

Speaking about the win, Lisa Jameson Teeling Whiskey Distillery General Manager commneted:

“We are delighted to be recognised for our excellent visitor experience delivered daily by the whole Brand Home team in achieving the CIE Tours Award of Excellence. This prestigious award means so much to us as it is determined by direct feedback from the many thousands of guests CIE tours bring to us on an annual basis. I would like to take is opportunity to thank the Team here at Teeling for their dedication to service excellence and to CIE Tours who have been supporting us for the past decade in our efforts in successfully bringing Distilling back to our capital city of Dublin.”