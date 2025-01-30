Neu: Johnnie Walker Blue Label Lunar New Year Edition 2025 (mit Video)

Die zwölfte Lunar New Year Edition von Johnnie Walker Blue Label ist erschienen, diesmal in Zusammenarbeit mit dem US TV-Comedian und Schauspieler Ronny Chieng (The Daily Show, Interior Chinatown). Und natürlich ist die Box und die Flasche von James Jean wieder entsprechend dem Jahr der Schlange gestaltet.

Hier die Info von Johnnie Walker Blue Label aus den USA, zusammen mit einem Video mit Ronny Chieng und Hannah Pham. Die Sonderausgabe wird wohl wie jedes Jahr auch in Europa käuflich zu erwerben sein.

JOHNNIE WALKER BLENDED SCOTCH WHISKY AND RONNY CHIENG CELEBRATE LUNAR NEW YEAR, HONORING TRADITIONS WHILE MAKING THEM YOUR OWN FOR A MEMORABLE CELEBRATION

Johnnie Walker continues its tradition with a limited edition Blue Label Lunar New Year bottle designed by James Jean, inviting whisky lovers to gift, savor and celebrate the Year of the Snake

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Johnnie Walker, the world’s number one blended Scotch whisky, is celebrating the occasion by bringing a touch of humor and heart to the holiday in partnership with Emmy-winning correspondent from The Daily Show and actor/comedian from Interior Chinatown Ronny Chieng. With the arrival of the Year of the Snake – symbolizing wisdom and transformation – Johnnie Walker and Ronny are embracing the evolving customs that reflect the dynamic spirit of the season, honoring both tradition and progress.

This year marks the 12th anniversary of Johnnie Walker’s celebration of Lunar New Year with a limited edition bottle release: Johnnie Walker Blue Label Year of the Snake. Designed in collaboration with visionary artist James Jean, the bottle completes the entire Lunar New Year Zodiac cycle, further cementing Johnnie Walker’s roots in community celebration and collaboration with progressive partners in traditional spaces to help shape the future.

„I’m proud to contribute to such an iconic tradition of the brand again this year, reflecting the spirit of progress that is at the heart of Johnnie Walker Blue Label. For this year’s design, I wanted to capture the energy and idea of renewal associated with the Year of the Snake by bringing a fresh perspective that still honored the deep cultural significance of the holiday.“ James Jean, Designer

Alongside this year’s release, Ronny brings his signature sharp wit and fresh perspective to the season’s celebrations while reflecting on a deeper meaning of the holiday. Sharing personal traditions with his wife Hannah Pham, they celebrate with family, food and Johnnie Walker Blue Label which they savor in a Golden Orange Old Fashioned, a twist on their favorite cocktail. Their continued customs include exchanging gifts and preparing ‚Yu Sheng‘, a vibrant dish incorporating ingredients symbolizing prosperity, longevity and abundance.

„Lunar New Year is all about coming together to celebrate and honor family traditions, but it also offers an opportunity to evolve those customs. Hannah and I are very happy to welcome Johnnie Walker into our Lunar New Year celebrations, making new traditions uniquely our own.“ Ronny Chieng

In the spirit of coming together, Johnnie Walker is also launching the next iteration of ‚The Johnnie Walker Blue List‘, a digital guide that showcases the best bars and restaurants to enjoy Blue Label cocktails and food pairings in cities across the U.S. This year, the ‚Blue List‘ will spotlight establishments to help fans celebrate and savor the new year as well as where to find this year’s limited edition Year of the Snake Blue Label bottle to elevate gift giving with loved ones 21+.

„Created in collaboration with progressive partners in traditional spaces, The ‚Blue List‘ invites fans to actively participate in the future of the celebration, offering a fresh way to honor Lunar New Year traditions while supporting the communities that celebrate it – embodying Johnnie Walker’s iconic ‚Keep Walking‘ message of embracing progress and moving culture forward,“

says Josh Dean, Vice President of Johnnie Walker at Diageo North America.

„By spotlighting these restaurants and bars and tapping into their culinary and local trend expertise, we’re able to recognize their impact on the culinary scene and push the boundaries of how Scotch whisky can be enjoyed, inspiring new ways to celebrate and connect.“

Bars and restaurants in California, Texas, New York, Florida and Chicago will offer these dynamic pairings, providing fans 21+ with a flavorful way to celebrate the holiday while supporting the community’s local businesses.

For more information about Johnnie Walker’s Lunar New Year celebrations and the ‚Blue List‘, visit johnniewalker.com/en-us/keep-walking/the-blue-list