Ballantine’s x Malbon: Neue Limited Edition exklusiv für den Travel Retail in Südkorea

Sollten Sie Ihre privaten oder geschäftlichen Wege in absehbarer Zeit nach Südkorea führen (genauer gesagt zu den Flughäfen Incheon, Gimpo oder Gimhae), dann könnten Sie in den Genuß zweier exklusiv für den koreanischen Travel Retail abgefüllter und gemeinsam mit Malbon Golf (die Marke wurde 2017 von Stephen und Erica Malbon in Los Angeles gegründet und verbindet Golf mit Streetwear-, Mode-, Kunst- und Lifestyle-Elementen) gestalteter Abfüllungen kommen: The Ballantine’s x Malbon 21yo (für den GTR) und The Ballantine’s x Malbon 17yo (für den Markt in Südkorea).

Eine Presseaussendung informiert über die Hintergründe der Zusammenarbeit und stellt die Tasting Notes für den 21yo vor, Preise für die beiden Abfüllungen wurden in der Aussendung allerdings leider nicht genannt.

Presseartikel Für den Inhalt ist das Unternehmen verantwortlich

BALLANTINE’S X MALBON MEET AT THE 19TH HOLE

Introducing the 21 Year Old limited edition travel retail exclusive Ballantine’s blended Scotch, part of a special Ballantine’s x Malbon collaboration inspired by golf’s cultural reinvention.

3rd June 2026: Ballantine’s celebrates Time Well Spent at the 19th Hole with a new collaboration with Malbon, a lifestyle golf brand that is at the forefront of golf’s cultural evolution. Together they have reimagined the iconic 19th Hole occasion where connection, conversation and culture come together by producing two new limited edition expressions – including a 21 Year Old travel exclusive – and a limited Ballantine’s x Malbon capsule clothing collection.

Nowhere is golf’s cultural evolution more pronounced than in South Korea, where a new generation is redefining how the game is played, experienced and expressed. Malbon has played a defining role in this shift, reshaping the codes of golf through a distinct blend of heritage and contemporary perspective.

Ballantine’s has taken a similar approach within whisky – reinterpreting its own heritage and legacy for a new generation and evolving how the category is experienced today. While time remains the defining element of its craft, from years of maturation to moments shared over a glass, the brand continues to explore new cultural spaces in which whisky can be enjoyed.

The Ballantine’s x Malbon collaboration comprises a rich and fruity 21 Year Old, produced with a higher proportion of the Glentauchers Single Malt, known for its delicacy and precision finish, just like the putter from a golfer’s club bag. This expression will be available exclusively in Korea Travel Retail from May 2026. As part of the collaboration there is also a 17 Year Old blend, that has a high proportion of Glenburgie 17 year old Single Malt to bring balance, length and depth – much like the driver – and will be available in the Korean domestic market only.

The pack design brings the sensibilities of both brands together in refined harmony. Malbon’s signature ‘Buckets’ logo takes centre stage, lending the design a playful yet witty character, while custom graphics inspired by the golf ball pattern translate the rhythm and energy of the course into a modern visual language.

The No.1 blended Scotch whisky brand in Korea Travel Retail and No. 2 Scotch whisky in the world, Ballantine’s has enjoyed a close association with golf for more than six decades, beginning in 1960 with the first Ballantine’s Tournament at the iconic Wentworth Club in the UK and going on to sponsor major professional tournaments, including the European Tour, the Ballantine’s Championship in Asia as well as the Scottish Open – releasing several exclusive golf edition whiskies along the way.

Through its campaign ‚Time Well Spent,‘ Ballantine’s has similarly long been associated with the unhurried conversations and relaxed moments that naturally unfold after a round. This collaboration is a project that channels the energy of the course and the atmosphere of the post-round moment through the distinct sensibility of both brands.

Alongside the two whiskies, Ballantine’s x Malbon introduces a limited edition capsule of apparel and accessories that bring the collaboration’s shared visual world to life, on and off the course. Designed for a new generation of golfers who treat the fairway as a space for self-expression, here performance meets personality with custom prints inspired by Scotland and reimagined with a contemporary edge, layering rhythm, movement and craft into every detail, and featuring the reworked Buckets logo – Malbon’s symbol of individuality.

Stephen Malbon, Co-Founder of Malbon, comments on the design inspiration:

“The design reflects the balance between heritage and modernity. We created Buckets as a character wearing a classic, heavily colour-blocked hat inspired by traditional fabrics. We also developed a pattern influenced by historical motifs but modernised it by incorporating Buckets elements into the design. The colour palette was inspired by Ballantine’s packaging and overall brand colour story, and it translated beautifully into our first his-and-hers collection created exclusively for Ballantine’s and available only in the Korean market.”

Andrew Bardsley, Director, Prestige Brands and Champagne at Pernod Ricard Global Travel Retail, said:

“Rooted in the camaraderie that unfolds on the green, Ballantine’s x Malbon is a tribute to the moments that matter most, of ‘Time Well Spent’. Blending the energy of the modern game with Ballantine’s timeless spirit of togetherness and authenticity, this collaboration fosters connection and we are excited for the potential of the 21 Year Old to introduce a new audience of younger, South Korean travellers to the pleasures of Ballantine’s Blended Scotch Whisky.”

Antonio Duva, General Manager, Asia Pacific, at Pernod Ricard Global Travel Retail added:

“As the No.1 blended Scotch in Korea Travel Retail and with a strong and prestigious portfolio ranging from iconic blends to refined single malts, this TRX strengthens our point of difference versus the domestic market. The strategic collaboration with Malbon puts Ballantine’s at the heart of culture and lifestyle in South Korea, solidifying our passion for golf, rejuvenating the brand among a younger travelling consumer and elevating its premium credentials through the power of travel retail. We look forward to activating the 21 Year Old expression at airport stores over the next couple of months.”

The collaboration was unveiled at a high energy launch event in the heart of Seoul, 28th May, bringing the worlds of Ballantine’s and Malbon to life in one of the city’s most culture‑defining settings. Figures from fashion, sport and entertainment marked a standout convergence of whisky, golf and contemporary culture.

The Ballantine’s x Malbon 21 Year Old Travel Retail Exclusive Limited Edition will launch from mid-June exclusively in Korea Duty Free and include HPPs at all departures and arrivals stores at Incheon, Gimpo and Gimhae Airports, a standout pop-up store at Jeju Domestic Airport and listings at the Jeju downtown JTO duty free store.

Tasting notes for the 21 Year Old Travel Retail Exclusive Limited Edition

On the nose, notes of freshly cut orange slices, juicy red apples, sweet cranberries and homemade raspberry jam on buttered toast. Aromas of moreish crème brûlée and runny caramel with a touch of hazelnut and oak spice. On the palate expect notes of summer berries galore with fresh strawberry, stewed cherries and juicy blackcurrants. Balancing this is rich and vibrant flavour notes of oak, with spices of cinnamon and clove, and a touch of orange marmalade. The finish is rich, fruity, spiced and complex