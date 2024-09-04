Mittwoch, 04. September 2024, 18:46:03
Ab 23. September: Ballantine’s Elton John Edition & Ballantine’s John Lennon Edition

Die beiden limitiertem Ausgaben des Blends werden über The Whisky Exchange und weltweit im Handel zu kaufen sein - Start am 23. 9.

Die True Music Icons Edition von Ballantine’s wird am 23. September weltweit um zwei neue Abfüllungen ergänzt: Die Ballantine’s True Music Icons’ John Lennon Edition und die Ballantine’s True Music Elton John Edition.

Die beiden Abfüllungen sind Sondereditionen von Ballantine’s Finest, und sie folgen den Abfüllungen, die im Vorjahr Rockbands wie Queen und AC/DC gewidmet waren (wir berichteten unter anderem hier).

Das hier sind die Tasting Notes zur Elton John Edition:

Colour: Light gold.
Nose: Soft, elegant, heather honey aromas with a hint of spice.
Taste: A balance of subtle, sweet flavours like milk chocolate, red apple and vanilla.
Finish: Fresh and floral after-taste that creates a rounded glow.

Zur John Lennon Edition gibt es auf der Webseite von Ballantine’s keine eigenen Tasting Notes, dafür aber Links zu zwei Cocktail-Rezepten.

Ein Statement von Paul-Andre Vacheron, dem Global Marketing Director von Ballantine’s bei Chivas Brothers:

 “Ballantine’s has a rich heritage in music and what better way to celebrate a decade of our True Music platform than by paying tribute to two of the 20th century’s most revered music icons on our iconic Finest bottle.

“Both Elton John and John Lennon are artists who are all about doing things their way. They have contributed to music culture and defined it by staying true to who they are – a mindset that reflects the spirit of what Ballantine’s stands for, inspired by our pioneering founder George Ballantine. We look forward to seeing these collectable designs rock out on shelves around the world.”

Zum Launch der beiden Sondereditionen gibt es auch zwei sehr kurze Videos (mit gleicher Tonspur), die wir Ihnen natürlich hier präsentieren.

