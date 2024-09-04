Isle of Harris Distillery veröffentlicht erste Einzelfassabfüllung – für das Hebridean Whisky Festival

Die junge Isle of Harris Distillery hat heute die erste Einzelfassabfüllung für die Öffentlichkeit angekümdigt – sie wird im Rahmen des Hebridean Whisky Festivals erscheinen – man erhält die 240 Flaschen exklusiv im Shop der Brennerei oder bei Finale des Festivals auf Skye. Der Preis pro Flasche wir 95 Pfund betragen.

Hier alle Infos dazu, samt der Tasting Notes, die wir von der Brennerei für Sie übermittelt bekommen haben. Auch über das Programm der Brennerei im Rahmen des Festivals gibt es mehr zu erfahren:

Isle of Harris Distillery reveals first exclusive single cask for 2024 Hebridean Whisky Festival

The distillery joins five other distilleries from the island region for a week of celebration with exclusive tours in addition to the limited release

In the lead up to the 2024 Hebridean Whisky Festival, Isle of Harris Distillery is set to launch its inaugural single cask release in a milestone moment for the brand that celebrates the shared heritage and passion for whisky.

Taking place from September 9th to 14th, the festival highlights the six distilleries on the Hebridean Whisky Trail, celebrating the rich culture, provenance and landscape of five Hebridean islands and the single malt whisky distilleries that mark the region as a must-visit destination for discerning whisky aficionados.

Festival goers will have the unique opportunity to be the first to experience the distillery’s first-ever single cask release, available exclusively at the distillery shop and at the festival finale on Skye. This limited-edition whisky is a testament to the distillery’s dedication to quality and craftsmanship, with only 240 bottles available at £95 each.

The lightly peated malt has been matured since 2018 in an ex-first fill Buffalo Trace Bourbon cask and is bottled at natural cask strength of 57.5% ABV. Creamy caramels, apples and mixed spices sum up the flavour profile.

Distilled, matured, married and bottled on the Isle of Harris, the exclusive single cask expression is crafted by the same team of dedicated locals behind the success of The Hearach single malt – named after the Scottish Gaelic word that refers to a native of the Isle of Harris.

The day will begin with a rare opportunity to explore the distillery’s bonded warehouse and meet the team responsible for crafting the Isle of Harris spirits, followed by tours, guided tastings, and a Q&A session with Blender Shona MacLeod and Head Distiller Norman Ian MacKay. The day’s events will culminate in a lively Harris Cèilidh, where visitors can enjoy live music, delicious local cuisine, and an array of whisky, gin, and cocktail offerings from the distillery bar.

Simon Erlanger, Managing Director at Isle of Harris Distillery, commented:

“Our Hebridean heritage has always been the driving force behind the distillery and the spirits we create. Being a part of the Whisky Trail with other like-minded businesses allows us to celebrate the values that tie us together and showcase the beauty, culture, and craft of our region. “Through our first single cask and the exciting events across all six distilleries taking part in the festival, we want to encourage whisky enthusiasts and visitors to Scotland to venture a bit further, and experience the incredible memories – and drams – these distilleries are creating.”

For more information on the Hebridean Whisky Festival and to book your experience at the Isle of Harris Distillery, please visit https://hebrideanwhisky.com/festival/

Tasting notes

Toffee apples and creamy fudge notes are followed by a burst of spring flowers on the nose. Warm spices and clove mixed with a little candied peel follow. The sweetness is balanced with light pencil shavings and a good creamy depth on the finish.