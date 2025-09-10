Ab 12. September: The Hearach Decade Edition zum zehnjährigen Jubiläum der Brennerei auf der Isle of Harris (mit Video)

Die Isle of Harris Distillery hat den The Hearach Decade Edition zum zehnjährigen Bestand der Destillerie vorgestellt – er wird ab 12. September ausschließlich im Webshop der Brennerei und vor Ort erhältlich sein. Leider benötigen Sie bei Interesse eine Lieferadresse in UK, da der Shop nicht ins Ausland versendet. Der Preis für die leicht getorfte und mit 46% vol. Alkoholstärke abgefüllte limitierte Edition beträgt dabei 75 Pfund.

Die Destillerie hat dazu einige Anmerkungen geschrieben, und natürlich auch Tasting Notes. Es gibt auch einen Film zum Jubiläum, den wir Ihnen unten dann gerne präsentieren. Hier aber die Anmerkungen und Notes zum The Hearach Decade Edition:

The Hearach Decade Edition not only celebrates a decade of distilling, it’s also the first whisky from the Isle of Harris Distillery made with peat, hand-cut from our wild and rugged landscape. This very limited release is an invitation to savour a peated whisky that’s rooted in the tradition, craft, and the slow rhythm of the Outer Hebrides. And with every sip, it tells the story of an island that values community and connection, rewarding those who take time to appreciate its gentle depth. This spirit, distilled in 2018, is a celebration of ten years‘ work and a toast to all of those who have brought it to life.

TASTING NOTES

ON THE NOSE

Caramelised oranges and dried citrus peel are prominent. Then sweet nutty sugared almonds turning slowly to notes of dark brown sugar and a touch of liquorice toffee. There’s a burst of mixed florals, mellowing into gentler more herbaceous purple heather and lavender notes

ON THE PALATE

Harris peat smoke complements the flavours of spiced ginger cake and bonfire toasted marshmallows on the palate. The finish is creamy and long.

CASK NUMBERS

1906, 1909, 1917, 1919, 1886.

CASK TYPES

Ex-oloroso Butts, Ex-Heaven Hill, Bourbon Barrels.

BOTTLING STRENGTH

46% ABV.

PPM

40-44 Phenol Parts Per Million.

CASK AGE

6 Years.