Neu aus der Isle of Harris Distillery: The Hearach of Château Biac

Die Isle of Harris Distillery kündigt heute eine neue Abfüllung an (wir haben Sie Ihnen bereits im November 2024 vorstellen können): den The Hearach of Château Biac, einen Whisky, der in einem Fass aus französischer Eiche gereift wurde, in dem zuvor der Secret de Château Biac reifte, ein Süßsweim ais dem Château Biac in Bordeaux. Dieser Fasstyp wurde nie zuvor in der Whiskyproduktion verwendet.

Für den Verkauf der Abfüllung hat man sich bei der Brennerei für ein Los-System entschieden, wohl um der Nachfrage nach der auf 720 Flaschen limitierten und mit 125 Pfund bepreisten Abfüllung Herr zu werden.

Die weiteren Infos zum neuen The Hearach of Château Biac finden Sie in der nachfolgenden Presseaussendung:

Isle of Harris Distillery unveils limited release of The Hearach of Château Biac

The limited-edition single malt is aged in sweet white wine barrels in collaboration with the Bordeaux wine makers

The Isle of Harris Distillery proudly announces the launch of The Hearach of Château Biac, a rare and exceptional single malt Scotch whisky born from a unique partnership with the winemakers of the much-loved Château Biac in Bordeaux.

Crafted by the same dedicated local team behind the distillery’s acclaimed inaugural single malt, The Hearach of Château Biac presents an extremely limited product, with only 720 bottles being releasedon the distillery’s online shop at £125.

To ensure fair access to this limited release, customers can enter the online ballot from 10am today, 13th March, with a one-week window to register their interest before entries close at 5pm on 20th March. In addition to the online ballot, a small number of bottles will also be available at the distillery shop and select international markets including Switzerland, the United States, France and Japan.

The Hearach of Château Biac has been wholly matured in French Oak wine barrels, previously used in the vinification process of the Secret de Château Biac, a sweet white wine ‘liquoreux’ produced in very limited quantities by this independent vineyard that dates back to the 17th century. These barrels are unique to Isle of Harris Distillery and have never before been used to mature Scotch malt whisky. The result is a whisky that is intriguing, floral, and refined, with complex layers of ripe pears, sweet lemon, jasmine, spring flowers, mixed spice and vanilla. Bottled at 50% ABV, non-chill filtered, and free from artificial colouring, this lightly peated whisky (12–15 ppm) is presented with a bespoke label and gift box, making it, in addition, an exceptional collector’s item and gift.

Isle of Harris Distillery is known as the ‘social distillery’ for fostering connections between its island home and the wider world. One such bond is with Tony and Youmna Asseily and their children, who have restored the stellar reputation of the wines of Château Biac since acquiring the estate in 2006. Introduced to the distillery in 2017 through a mutual friend, the Asseilys – longtime lovers of Scotch whisky – suggested maturing Isle of Harris spirit in their French oak barrels that have been used in the vinification and aging of their sweet wine. The rare whisky embodies the shared crafts of Bordeaux wine making and Outer Hebridean distilling and reflects the Hearach’s essence as a spirit ‘woven from people and place.’

Simon Erlanger, Managing Director at Isle of Harris Distillery, commented:

“After years of waiting, it’s finally time to share this limited expression of The Hearach with the world. The Hearach of Château Biac is truly unique, not only because of the flavours developed through aging in sweet white wine casks, but through the friendship that it represents, tying our remote island with the beautiful estate that Tony and Youmna have restored in Bordeaux.”.

Tony Asseily, co-owner of Château Biac, said: „

This whisky is more than a product—it’s a celebration of two unique worlds coming together. Our French Oak barrels, steeped in the essence of Château Biac’s history, have imparted something truly special to the island spirit of Harris. We are immensely proud of the friendship and creativity behind this release and delighted to see it shared with the world.“

For more information and to enter the ballot visit www.harrisdistillery.com.

Tasting notes

“Initially, there’s a gentle mix of peat smoke with liquorice and sweet wine. Then comes summer notes of green leaves and ripe sweet tomatoes which dissolve into ripe pears with hints of dark plums and cherries. The fruit flavours become lighter, tropical with sweet lemon and a trace of lime. There are the florals of spring flowers with touches of jasmine and underlying it all a mixed spice and vanilla. There’s a lovely finish of ripe fruit, new leather, and lingering peat smoke.” Dr. Gordon Steele, Isle of Harris Distillery

Key Points

New, highly limited product in The Hearach range.

Fully matured in ‘Secret De Chateau Biac’ sweet white wine barrels from Bordeaux, France

Intriguing, Floral, Refined

50% ALC/VOL 70cl (Global) / 750ml (US)

Non-chill filtered and no artificial colouring

Lightly peated (12 – 15 ppm)