Simon Erlanger, Managing Director der Isle of Harris Distillery, zieht sich mit September zurück

14 Jahre lang war er der Motor und die Seele des Projekts Isle of Harris Distillery, nun wird Simon Erlanger laut einem Bericht von welovestornoway.com mit Ende September aus der Rolle des Managing Directors zurückziehen.

Er sagt dazu:

“Very few have the chance to establish a new Scotch whisky distillery, let alone one with such a special purpose. I am immensely proud of what this team has created, and I am confident that the foundations we have built will see the distillery fulfil its founding mission.

“I’d like to thank Anderson Bakewell for entrusting me with this project and am grateful for the support and guidance from the Board over the years. Whilst excited to spend more time with the family, I still intend to stay connected to this wonderful industry.”