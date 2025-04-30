Isle of Harris Distillery muss Jobs abbauen

Die Isle of Harris Distillery hat Pläne für Jobkürzungen und ein Zurückfahren der Produktion bekannt gegeben. Managing Director Simon Erlanger bedauerte diese Entscheidung, sieht sie aber notwendig, um auch in Zukunft erfolgreich sein zu können:

“In a move to safeguard the future of our business, today we are introducing a restructuring programme which will see reduced production and workforce at the distillery. Much like our colleagues in the wider spirits industry, we are facing challenging headwinds which have led to some incredibly difficult decisions.

Following a number of cost-cutting measures, voluntary redundancy is being offered to staff in the first instance, with compulsory [redundancies] to follow thereafter if we do not fulfil our cost-reduction target.

It is deeply regrettable we find ourselves in this situation and would like to take the opportunity to thank our entire team, particularly those affected by the changes, for their dedication and contribution to the business.”