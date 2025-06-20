Isle of Harris Distillery bringt The Hearach Croft Strength

Eine neue Abfüllung aus der Isle of Harris Distillery gibt es für uns zu vermelden: Mit dem The Hearach Croft Strength hat man nun eine Abfüllung mit höherem Alkoholgehalt, nämlich 52% vol. Alkoholstärke, im Programm. Ab 2. Juli wird man ihn auf den Flughäfen Edinburgh, Aberdeen und Glasgow finden können, danach in weiteren britischen Airports. Sein Preis: 65 Pfund.

Hier die Pressemitteulung dazu (wir haben sie etwas bearbeitet, den sie enthielt auch Infos über einen neuen Gin, der ebenfalls über die Airports in UK vertrieben wird):

Presseartikel Für den Inhalt ist das Unternehmen verantwortlich

Isle of Harris Distillery launches bold new travel retail exclusive whisky

The Hearach Croft Strength Single Malt celebrates the wilder side of island life

UK travellers can soon bring home the wild spirit of the Outer Hebrides with an exclusive new release from Isle of Harris Distillery – available only within Travel Retail. Launching 2nd July in Aberdeen, Edinburgh and Glasgow airports, The Hearach Croft Strength single malt Scotch Whisky offers a bolder taste of the island, crafted especially for those passing through duty-free seeking something new, exclusive, and deeply rooted in the elemental nature of Harris.

The Outer Hebrides is a place shaped by the natural world, where strong winds, rolling seas and relentless weather shape the fabric of everyday life. These natural forces have inspired a higher-strength spirit designed to offer travellers a wilder taste of the Isle of Harris.

The Hearach Croft Strength is a robust, 52% ABV expression of the distillery’s flagship single malt Scotch whisky. Taking its name and inspiration from the small farm ‘crofts’ worked by the crofters of Harris – people who have lived in harmony with the harsh island elements for generations – this higher-strength release showcases the deeper complexities of the spirit.

Made using 100% Scottish barley and distilled with the softest Outer Hebridean water, the whisky is matured in a careful combination of ex-bourbon barrels and oloroso and fino sherry butts. Lightly peated, non-chill filtered, and free from artificial colouring, The Hearach Croft Strength reveals a layered nose of soft smoke, caramel, poached fruits, and warming spices. On the palate, the whisky is characterful yet smooth, with a rich interplay of spice, wood, and fruit, finishing with a mellow sweetness that endures.

This travel retail exclusive follows an agreement with SipWell Brands, brought onboard earlier this year as the distillery’s exclusive global travel retail distribution partner. The launch offers a rare opportunity for whisky lovers to experience a new dimension of Isle of Harris Distillery’s spirit – rooted in island tradition but amplified to match the strength and spirit of the place that inspired it.

Simon Erlanger, Managing Director at Isle of Harris Distillery, said:

“This new whisky reflects the strength and character of our island home. Whether it’s the crofts enduring Atlantic winds or the tidal forces shaping our shores, there’s a rugged charm here that we wanted to capture. With Croft Strength, we’re offering travellers a chance to experience the wilder, more elemental side of Isle of Harris spirits – perfect for gifting or enjoying at home.”

The Hearach Croft Strength (52% ABV, £65.00 RRP) will be available to purchase exclusively at Aberdeen, Edinburgh, and Glasgow airports from 2nd July 2025 with additional locations to come.

For more information and to shop the core range visit www.harrisdistillery.com