Teeling Whiskey präsentiert Wonders of Wood Series 3 Swedish Oak

Die dritte Ausgabe der Wonders of Wood Serie von Teeling ist soeben erschienen und weltweit verfügbar. Nach dem Chinkapin Oak und dem Portuguese Oak folgt nun eine Abfüllung aus schwedischer Eiche, der Teeling Wonders of Wood Series 3 Swedish Oak.

Mehr über den für 80 Euro erhältlichen Teeling Wonders of Wood Series 3 Swedish Oak könmnen Sie hier nachlesen

Teeling Whiskey Wonders of Wood Series 3 Swedish Oak – Available Worldwide Now!

We are delighted to announce that our third edition in the Wonders of Wood series of Single Pot Still Whiskeys is now available worldwide! This multi-award winning Single Pot Still is one not to be missed!



The Wonders of Wood series is part of our innovative mission to push the boundaries of flavour, by utilising unique styles of wood for the maturation of the award-winning Teeling Single Pot Still Whiskey. Each bottling of the Wonders of Wood series is closely tied to our sustainable efforts, where each bottle of Wonders of Wood purchased will facilitate us to work with the Tree Council of Ireland in the reforestation of designated areas of woodland across Ireland.



The Teeling Wonders of Wood Series 3 Swedish Oak was honoured with Category Winner at the World Whiskey Awards 2024 and Gold at the highly prestigious Irish Whiskey Masters this year, since its release.

The third edition of the Wonders of Wood bottlings consists of Single Pot Still crafted from a recipe of 50% malted barley and 50% un-malted barley, which has been triple distilled in the Teeling Whiskey Distillery in Dublin and then matured in virgin Swedish Oak barrels. Swedish Oak is a very rare white oak, native to the Nordic Region of Europe, which is denser and more robust compared to oak from other regions. When used for maturation it produces a distinctive candied ginger and almond treacle character. Available now worldwide, following its initial in Ireland, Sweden & the US earlier this year.

Tasting Notes

Nose: Light floral notes with citrus fruits, hints of caramel and cooked barley.

Taste: Rich and full flavoured with herbs, candied ginger, almond and treacle.

Finish: Dry finish with light black pepper spice and nutmeg.