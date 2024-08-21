Teeling bringt neue limitierte Abfüllung “Aer Lingus College Football Classic 2024” mit einer Range an Merchandise-Artikeln

Schon seit dem Vorjahr ist Teeling Whiskey der offizielle Sponsor für die Aer Lingus College Football Classic (wir berichteten hier darüber), eine mit Irland untrennbar verbundene Sportart. Auch in diesem Jahr hat man wieder das Sponsorhip übernommen, und bringt – neben im Shop der Destillerie erhältlichen Merchandise-Artikeln – auch eine eigene Sonderabfüllung heraus, die im Webshop für 50 Euro + PP bestellt werden kann.

Details, um welchen Whiskey es sich beim Teeling Whiskey Limited Edition Aer Lingus College Football Classic 2024 handelt oder auf wie viele Flaschen die Abfüllung limitiert ist, werden weder in der Aussendung noch auf der Webseite bekanntgegeben, auch die Flasche verrät nicht mehr als die Abfüllstärke (46% vol.).

Hier die kurze Infos zur Abfüllung, die wir aus Irland erhalten haben:

Grab Your Game Day Spirit! To mark our second year as the Official Whiskey Sponsor of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic, we are delighted to unveil our brand-new limited edition Teeling Whiskey Aer Lingus College Football 2024 Whiskey Bottling & Merch line!

In typical Teeling fashion, what better way to celebrate this momentous occasion than with a new whiskey! This highly limited release sports the logos of both Georgia Tech and Florida State, who will be going head to head at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday 24th August at 5PM. Available exclusively to Teeling Whiskey Distillery, in store and online. So bring home the Spirit of Dublin this Game Day week!

Are you Team Teeling? Tailgating this week in Dublin City? Well we’ve got you covered with a range of Team Teeling American Football Merch, from our Teeling Whiskey American Football hat, hoodie, ball and jersey for you to jump in on the action whether watching at home, or visiting us here in Dublin! Keep an eye out for a number of our ‘Teelgating’ events across Dublin City – go Team Teeling!



We look forward to welcoming Georgia Tech and Florida State fans to Dublin!