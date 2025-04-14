“Rolling Release” der Circumstance Distillery erreicht Europa

Die englische Circumstance Distillery aus Bristol verfügt in ihrem Whisky-Portfolio über drei Rolling Releases: eine basierend auf einer Weizenmaische, eine auf einer Gerstenmaische und eine auf einer Roggenmaische. Von der Brennerei erscheinen Whiskys in aufeinanderfolgenden, limitierten Batches, die sich im Laufe der Zeit schrittweise weiterentwickeln. Ihr neuer Organic Single Grain Wheat Whisky innerhalb der Rolling Release, der auf dem Maische-Rezept 70 % englisches Weizenmalz und 30 % englisches Gerstenmalz basiert, erreicht jetzt auch direkt unsere Märkte.

Diese Abfüllung ist auf ca. 350 Flaschen limitiert, jede einzeln nummeriert. Der Whisky ist in Großbritannien und Teilen Europas über die Website der Brennerei (https://circumstance.com/store) sowie bei ausgewählten Händlern wie Master of Malt und The Whisky Exchange erhältlich. In Deutschland und Österreich ist er über Pinkernells Whisky Market (https://pinkernells-shop.at und https://pinkernells-shop.de) erhältlich.

Mehr zu dem neuen Organic Single Grain Wheat Whisky der Circumstance Distillery in der folgenden englischsprachigen Presseaussendung:

Bristol, UK – Circumstance Distillery, the award-winning distillery known for its innovative approach to whisky making, is proud to announce the next instalment in its Organic Single Grain Wheat Whisky “Rolling Release”.

“A rolling release is modern approach to whisky production where whisky is released in sequential, limited batches that evolve incrementally over time, rather than as static, one-off editions. Each batch builds on the previous one while maintaining a core identity.” explained Liam Hirt, founder of Circumstance Distillery. He continued ” Unlike traditional limited editions, which are finite and disconnected, our rolling releases are part of an ongoing narrative—a journey.”

“We have three rolling releases: one based on our wheat mash bill, one on our barley mash bill and the other on our rye mash bill.” said head distiller Andrew Osborne. “The core identity of this Wheat Whisky release remains the same – 70% malted English wheat and 30% malted English barley fermented on Bavarian wheat yeast for 14 days and distilled using a copper pot still with a 4 plate copper column. However, this release was aged in a combination of ex-bourbon casks and new Andean oak casks.”

The result is a wheat whisky with oily mouthfeel and notes of brioche, Madeira cake, ginger, and peppercorn.

This release is limited to approximately 350 bottles, each individually numbered. The whisky is available to the UK and parts of Europe from the distillery’s website, https://circumstance.com/store and from selected merchants including Master of Malt and The Whisky Exchange. It is available in Germany and Austria through Pinkernell’s Whisky Market https://pinkernells-shop.at https://pinkernells-shop.de

Circumstance Distillery is committed to sustainability. They are certified organic, certified carbon neutral and a certified B Corp.

About Circumstance Distillery: Circumstance Distillery is an award-winning craft distillery based in Bristol, UK. Established in 2018, the distillery is known for its innovative approach to whisky making, using organic grains, beer yeasts and extra long open fermentations to create premium whiskies with a unique flavour profile. The distillery is committed to sustainability. It is certified organic, certified carbon neutral and a certified B Corp.