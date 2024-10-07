Circumstance Distillery aus Bristol bringt in Andeneiche gereiften Bio-Single Grain

Eiche ans den Andenregionen wurde bislang sehr selten beim Reifen von Whisky zum Einsatz gebracht – uns ist spontan nur eine Black Bottle Abfüllung (ein Blend aus der Gruppe von Tobermory, Bunnahabhain und Deanston) mit einem Finish in derselben erinnerlich. Einen Single Grain als Vollreifung in Andeneiche gab es laut der Circumstance Distillery in Bristol im Südwesten Großbritanniens noch nicht – man bezeichnet ihn daher folgerichtig als Weltneuheit.

Vom in Fassstärke abgefüllten Single Grain gibt es nur 101 Flaschen, die sind zum Teil exklusiv für Circ Members erhältlich – und in der Destillerie vor Ort, wie die Destillerie in der nachfolgenden Pressemitteilung informiert:

Circumstance Distillery Unveils Groundbreaking New Whisky Aged in Andean Oak

Bristol, UK – Circumstance Distillery, the award-winning innovator in craft whisky making, is excited to announce the release of their newest creation – the world’s first whisky aged in Andean Oak. Available exclusively to Circ Club members and directly from the distillery, this limited release once again pushes the boundaries to the delight of whisky enthusiasts.

The distillery terms this unique whisky an organic single grain ‘Cask Blend’ whisky.

“We make whisky from different mash bills throughout the year, and when we fill casks there will often be a bit of new make left over. These left-overs are collected until we have enough to fill a cask. We call these ‘Cask Blends’. Each ‘cask blend’ is unique because the proportions of different new make spirit is determined by chance. Nobody can predict exactly how a cask will turn out when it is filled, and this is our way of embracing and celebrating that uncertainty. There are a number of these ‘cask blends’ dotted throughout our warehouse.” Head distiller Andrew Osborne

For this special release, Circumstance aged this whisky in a new Andean oak cask sourced from a cooperage in Columbia.

“The Andean oak is fantastic. It’s closest relative is probably American oak, but it is still very different. The use of Andean Oak has added incredible depth to this whisky. The nose has marmalade, almonds and cassia, whilst there are canelé de Bordeaux on the palate, and a long finish with clove and allspice” Founder Liam Hirt

This organic single grain cask blend whisky is available in a strictly limited release of 101 individually numbered bottles. Circ Club members have exclusive early access and a small allocation will be available directly from the distillery’s shop for those visiting in person.

Circumstance Distillery is a certified B Corp, dedicated to sustainability in both production and sourcing. Each whisky is made with organic grains and undergoes long, open fermentation using specialty beer yeasts, resulting in a distinctive and rich flavour. The distillery is also certified carbon neutral, ensuring its operations contribute positively to the environment.

About Circumstance Distillery:

Established in 2018, Circumstance Distillery is a craft distillery based in Bristol, UK, known for its innovative approach to whisky making. The distillery uses organic ingredients and innovative maturation techniques to create whiskies with complex flavour profiles. As a certified B Corp and a carbon-neutral distillery, Circumstance is committed to sustainability and responsible production practices.

For more information about Circumstance Distillery and the new Andean Oak Cask Blend, please visit circumstance.com.