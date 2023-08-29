Circumstance Distillery stellt ihren ersten Single Grain Rye Whisky vor

Die englische Circumstance Distillery aus Bristol wird – im letzten Jahr erschien ihr erster Whisky (wir berichteten) – im nächsten Monat ihren ersten Single Grain Rye Whisky veröffentlichen. Die Maische dieses Whiskys besteht aus 51 % gemälztem englischem Roggen und 49 % gemälzter englischer Gerste, bei der Gärung kam Met Hefe und Saion beer yeast zum Einsatz. Destilliert wurde er in einem copper pot still mit einer 4-Platten-Kupferkolonne, und reifte anschließend für 3 Jahre in First-Fill Ex-Bourbon-Fässern, neuen Fässern aus europäischer Eiche und sherry conditioned casks.

Die Erstausgabe des Rye Whisky der Circumstance Distillery ist auf 437 Flaschen limitiert, diese sind einzeln nummeriert. Der Whisky wird am 8. September ab 10 Uhr auf der Website der Brennerei und bei ausgewählten Händlern wie Master of Malt und The Whiskey Exchange erhältlich sein. Weitere Details in der englischsprachigen Presseaussendung der Brennerei:

Circumstance Distillery Unveils Its First Single Grain Rye Whisky

Bristol, UK – Circumstance Distillery, the award-winning distillery known for its innovative approach to whisky making, is proud to announce the release of its first Single Grain Rye Whisky.

This new release marks a significant milestone for Circumstance Distillery, as they expand their range of premium whiskies.

“This release is a landmark for Circumstance Distillery.” said head distiller Mark Scott, “We have released whiskies from two of our three multi-grain mash bills. This release is from the third and final mash bill.”

The mash for this whisky used 51% malted English rye and 49% malted English barley. The grains were fermented on a mead yeast for 14 days. It was distilled using a copper pot still with a 4 plate copper column and was aged in first fill ex-bourbon, new European oak, and sherry conditioned casks for 3 years.

“Our focus on extra long fermentations with beer yeasts has enabled us to marry the amazing flavours of English rye with the character that Circumstance Distillery is renowned for.” said Danny Walker, co-founder of Circumstance Distillery

“We are very proud of this release.” said co-founder Liam Hirt, “European rye whisky is one of the most exciting categories in today’s whisky landscape, and this whisky shows that Circumstance Distillery is at the forefront of the category.”

Circumstance Distillery is committed to sustainability. They are certified organic, certified carbon neutral and a certified B Corp.

The first release of Circumstance Distillery’s Rye Whisky is limited to 437 bottles, each individually numbered. The whisky will be available for purchase from 10am on the 8h September from the distillery’s website, and from selected merchants including Master of Malt and The Whisky Exchange.

About Circumstance Distillery: Circumstance Distillery is an award-winning craft distillery based in Bristol, UK. Established in 2018, the distillery is known for its innovative approach to whisky making, using organic grains, beer yeasts and extra long open fermentations to create premium whiskies with a unique flavour profile. The distillery is committed to sustainability. It is certified organic, certified carbon neutral and a certified B Corp.

For more information about Circumstance Distillery and its range of premium whiskies, please visit circumstance.com.