Ian Macleod Distillers erhalten Baugenehmigung für neue Lagerhäuser in Throsk

Grünes Licht für ihren neuen Komplex im Bandeath Industrial Estate in Throsk außerhalb von Fallin haben Ian Macleod Distillers heute erhalten! Der Bauantrag für das neue Projekt mit neun Lagerhäusern, einem Blend-Center mit zugehörigem Tanklager und einem gut ausgestatteten Bürogebäude wurde heute (29. August) von den Ratsmitgliedern des Stirling Council genehmigt. Ihren Antrag reichte das Unternehmen im April ein (wir berichteten)

Der Standort mit einer Fläche von 20,2 Acres (müssten nicht ganz 81.000 qm entsprechen) verfügt über eine gute Verkehrsanbindung an die anderen Standorte der Ian Macleod Distillers, wie es in der folgenden englischsprachigen Pressemitteilung heißt. Fässer aus den Destillerien des Unternehmens (Rosebank in Falkirk, Glengoyne in Stirlingshire und Tamdhu in der Speyside) werden am neuen Standort lagern. Die Abfüllanlage von IMD befindet sich auch weiterhin in Broxburn, die Blended- und Single-Malt-Whiskys werden dann vom neuen zusätzlichen Standort per Tankwagen auf der Straße dorthin transportiert.

Mit dem Bau werden 55 beschäftigt werden können, nach der Fertigstellung sollen dort dann 40 Arbeitsplätze entstehen. Baubeginn sowie geplante Fertigstellung nannte das Unternehmen nicht.

Presseartikel Für den Inhalt ist das Unternehmen verantwortlich

Green light for new whisky storage facility

A planning application for a new whisky storage warehouse scheme at Throsk has been approved today (29th August) by councillors on Stirling Council. The planning approval is subject to conditions and a legal agreement being signed (CGI images courtesy of Michael Laird Architects attached).

The development at Bandeath Industrial Estate, on behalf of Ian Macleod Distillers (IMD), will house a suite of modern buildings. It is anticipated that 40 jobs will be created once the development is delivered.

The facility will provide additional capacity for the company’s operations across Scotland. Anchored in the industrial area of Stirling, it comprises nine whisky maturation warehouses, a blend centre with associated tank farm, and a well-equipped office building.

Covering 20.2 acres, the site is an ideally located with good transport links to other IMD sites and has the benefit of being zoned for employment use in the Stirling Local Development Plan.

Casks from IMD’s distilleries will be filled and matured at the site, augmenting the company’s existing warehouse storage capacity. The distilleries are Rosebank in Falkirk, Glengoyne in Stirlingshire, and Tamdhu in Knockando on Speyside. In time, blended and single malt whisky will be transported by road tanker to IMD’s bottling facility in Broxburn. Once packaged, the products will be sold in the UK and exported to USA, Europe, and Far East, thereby benefiting the Scottish economy.

In addition to the creation of 40 jobs when the development is completed, it is anticipated that construction will employ 55 people. Where possible, local companies will be selected for the design and construction of the complex. The provision of apprenticeships by contractors will form part of the assessment of their suitability.

The site is close to the River Forth with its rich biodiversity, and the design of the buildings incorporates good levels of sustainability with high thermal efficiency, arranged to limit their environmental impact.

These principles are carried through into the construction phase in line with IMD’s own environmental and sustainability commitments. Temperature control in occupied buildings will be managed using electrically powered systems in line with IMD’s strategy of working towards net zero carbon emissions.

Commenting on the approval Mike Younger, Finance Director for IMD, said:

“This new development at Bandeath will provide additional capacity to support our operations across Scotland. Through broadening capacity in our spirit supply chain there will be a clear beneficial impact to this business and the local and national economy. We welcome the opportunity to provide employment opportunities during construction and when the project is finally built. “As part of our broader commitment to addressing climate change and delivering net zero, the facility will be highly sustainable and have minimal environmental impact. We will respect the rich biodiversity of its location by the River Forth. “We would like to thank the community for its support of our proposals and look forward to continuing to engage with them as the scheme progresses.”