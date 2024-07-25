Donnerstag, 25. Juli 2024, 16:32:57
DänemarkItalienTschechienEnglandVerkostungsnotiz

Serge verkostet: The Olympic Sessions Tag 1

Zum Start der Olympische Spiele begibt sich Serge Valentin auf eine Whisky-Welt-Reise

In dieser Woche beginnen die Olympischen Sommerspiele in Paris. Serge Valentin nimmt diese zum Anlass für eine Whisky-Welt-Reise auf Whiskyfun. Dem mittlerweile obligatorischen Start in Frankreich folgen die Stationen Tschechische Republik, Dänemark, Italien und England (unter Großbritannien startend). Das heutige Teilnehmerfeld und die Bewertungen:

AbfüllungPunkte

Rozelieures ‘Fumé Collection’ (46%, OB, France, +/-2023) 84
Gold Cock ‘Peated’ (45%, OB, Czech Republic, +/-2023) 82
Fary Lochan ‘Sherry & Peat Batch #001’ (50.5%, OB, Denmark, oloroso & Islay hogshead, 600 bottles, 2023) 85
Sall 3 yo 2020/2023 (61.1%, Whisky Watcher, Denmark, bourbon, cask #29, 159 bottles) 84
Sall 3 yo (60.6%, OB, ex-bourbon, Denmark, ex-Fondillon, 2024) 83
Exmu ‘Spirit of Sardinia’ (45.5%, OB, Italy, bourbon, +/-2024) 88
Bimber ‘Wimbledon’ (56.6%, OB, England, The Spirit of the Underground, Vino de Naranja cask, cask #310/5, 298 bottles, 2024) 88

Der Medaillenspiegel nach Tag 1:

GoldGroßbritannien
Bimber ‘Wimbledon’ (56.6%, OB, England, The Spirit of the Underground, Vino de Naranja cask, cask #310/5, 298 bottles, 2024)
SilberItalien
Exmu ‘Spirit of Sardinia’ (45.5%, OB, Italy, bourbon, +/-2024)
BronzeDänemark
Fary Lochan ‘Sherry & Peat Batch #001’ (50.5%, OB, Denmark, oloroso & Islay hogshead, 600 bottles, 2023)
