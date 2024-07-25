Serge verkostet: The Olympic Sessions Tag 1

In dieser Woche beginnen die Olympischen Sommerspiele in Paris. Serge Valentin nimmt diese zum Anlass für eine Whisky-Welt-Reise auf Whiskyfun. Dem mittlerweile obligatorischen Start in Frankreich folgen die Stationen Tschechische Republik, Dänemark, Italien und England (unter Großbritannien startend). Das heutige Teilnehmerfeld und die Bewertungen:
|Abfüllung
|Punkte
|Rozelieures ‘Fumé Collection’ (46%, OB, France, +/-2023)
|84
|Gold Cock ‘Peated’ (45%, OB, Czech Republic, +/-2023)
|82
|Fary Lochan ‘Sherry & Peat Batch #001’ (50.5%, OB, Denmark, oloroso & Islay hogshead, 600 bottles, 2023)
|85
|Sall 3 yo 2020/2023 (61.1%, Whisky Watcher, Denmark, bourbon, cask #29, 159 bottles)
|84
|Sall 3 yo (60.6%, OB, ex-bourbon, Denmark, ex-Fondillon, 2024)
|83
|Exmu ‘Spirit of Sardinia’ (45.5%, OB, Italy, bourbon, +/-2024)
|88
|Bimber ‘Wimbledon’ (56.6%, OB, England, The Spirit of the Underground, Vino de Naranja cask, cask #310/5, 298 bottles, 2024)
|88
Der Medaillenspiegel nach Tag 1:
|Gold
|Großbritannien
Bimber ‘Wimbledon’ (56.6%, OB, England, The Spirit of the Underground, Vino de Naranja cask, cask #310/5, 298 bottles, 2024)
|Silber
|Italien
Exmu ‘Spirit of Sardinia’ (45.5%, OB, Italy, bourbon, +/-2024)
|Bronze
|Dänemark
Fary Lochan ‘Sherry & Peat Batch #001’ (50.5%, OB, Denmark, oloroso & Islay hogshead, 600 bottles, 2023)