Saltire Rare Malt mit Bottling zur schottischen WM-Teilnahme

Schottland kehrt nach 28 Jahren wieder zurück auf die große Bühne der FIFA-Fußballweltmeisterschaft, und selbstverständlich zelebrieren die Produzenten des Nationalgetränk Scotch dieses besonderen Ereignis mit besonderen Abfüllungen (wir stellten Ihnen bereits in dieser Woche eine Auswahl von The Scotsman vor). Und am 14. Juni wird eine weitere dazukommen.

Denn von Saltire Rare Malt, dem in Falkland (Fife) ansässige Unternehmen, erscheint an diesem Tag das Bottling „Ooooohhh, Yes Sir, I can Boogie!“. Dies ist ein 24 Jahre alter Ben Nevis, der 1998, dem Jahr der letzten schottischen WM-Teilnahme, destilliert wurde und in einem Refill-Bourbon-Hogshead reifte. Die WM-Edition von Saltire Rare Malt erscheint in einer Auflage von 11 Flaschen und ist dann exklusiv online unter www.saltireraremalt.com für £350 erhältlich.

Mehr Details und weitere Einzelheiten in der englischsprachigen Presseaussendung:

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SCOTLAND’S FIRST WORLD CUP IN 28 YEARS INSPIRES 11-BOTTLE WHISKY RELEASE

Falkland, Fife, Scotland – June 2026; Scotland’s return to the FIFA World Cup has inspired one of the country’s most unique whisky releases, with Saltire Rare Malt unveiling just 11 bottles of a 24-Year-Old Ben Nevis Single Malt Scotch Whisky distilled in 1998 – the last year the national team graced football’s biggest stage.

Priced at £350 each, the specially designed collection, titled „Ooooohhh, Yes Sir, I can Boogie!“, has been released online in a run of just 11 bottles, paying tribute to Scotland’s starting XI as the nation prepares for its long-awaited World Cup return.

Matured for 24 years in a refill bourbon hogshead, the rare Ben Nevis single malt is one of Saltire Rare Malt’s most exclusive releases to date. Available from 14th June, the bottling brings together Scotland’s rich whisky heritage and a memorable chapter in the nation’s football history.

Commenting on the release, Saltire Rare Malt Co-Founder & Director Keith Rennie said:

“Scotland’s return to the World Cup is a moment worth celebrating and we’re delighted to mark it with a truly unique bottling. At Saltire Rare Malt, whisky is all about stories, and opportunities like this don’t come around very often. To release a whisky distilled in 1998 – the last time Scotland reached the World Cup – feels incredibly special.

“It’s a celebration of Scotland, a celebration of whisky and a celebration of a moment supporters have waited a generation to see. Whether it’s kept as a collector’s item or opened to toast Scotland’s return to football’s biggest stage, we hope it becomes part of a memory that lasts for years to come.”

Saltire Rare Malt are bottlers of a unique range of limited-run single malt whiskies. The independent bottling company was born from a longstanding partnership between friends and founders Nigel Heywood and Keith Rennie – the pair have collected fine and rare single malts for more than three decades.

Launching just days before Father’s Day, the release is expected to prove popular with whisky and football fans alike as well as those looking for a truly memorable gift. Whether destined for a collector’s cabinet, gifted to a lifelong Scotland fan or opened as Scotland kicks off its World Cup campaign, the bottling offers a rare opportunity to raise a dram to one of the most anticipated moments in modern Scottish football history.

Founded in Falkland, Fife, Saltire Rare Malt specialises in rare and limited-run Scotch whiskies sourced from some of Scotland’s most revered distilleries. The company has built a growing reputation for highly curated single cask releases and historically significant bottlings, with whisky lovers and collectors purchasing releases across the UK and internationally.

Working in collaboration with internationally acclaimed whisky experts Hans and Becky Offringa – known globally as ‘The Whisky Couple’ – Saltire Rare Malt carefully curates a collection of rare, limited-edition Scotch whiskies for enthusiasts and collectors around the world.

The Saltire Rare Malt World Cup Release is available exclusively online at: www.saltireraremalt.com