Dänischen Whisky-Manifest vorgestellt

Am 10. April veröffentlichten Dänemarks führende Whiskyproduzenten das „Dänische Whisky-Manifest“. Es wurden die Grundsätze definiert, die einen Whisky zu einem dänischen machen. Ziel ist es, eine geschützte geografische Angabe (g. A.) für dänischen Whisky zu erhalten, die in der EU und auf internationalen Märkten eingeführt werden soll. Bis dahin gibt es das neue, von der Gruppe eingeführte Logo für „Authentischen Dänischen Whisky“. Dieses beweist, dass das Produkt den Grundsätzen des Dänischen Whisky-Manifests entspricht. Die sind:

Dänischer Whisky muss in Dänemark gemaischt, fermentiert und destilliert werden.

Dänischer Whisky muss mindestens drei Jahre in Dänemark reifen.

Dänischer Whisky wird aus dänischem Getreide hergestellt – andernfalls muss dies deutlich gekennzeichnet sein (dieses gilt ab dem 1.1.2030).

Alle Getreidesorten, ob gemälzt oder ungemälzt, dürfen verwendet werden.

Verschiedene Destillationsgeräte dürfen verwendet werden.

Für die Fassreifung dürfen verschiedene Holzarten verwendet werden. Die Zugabe von Farbstoffen, Aromen oder Süßungsmitteln ist nicht erlaubt.

Alles Weitere zum Dänischen Whisky-Manifest und Authentischen Dänischen Whisky in der englischsprachigen Presseaussendung, sowie auf der Website www.danishspirits.dk:

Launch of the Danish Whisky Manifesto: 10 Danish whisky distillers unite to promote and protect Denmark as a whisky region

Despite its growing reputation, Denmark is still not that well known globally as a whisky-producing country.

That is about to change.

On April 10, Denmark’s leading whisky producers launched a “Danish Whisky Manifesto” – a set of high standards for Danish Whisky. The goal is to strengthen Denmark’s position as a whisky producing country and promote and protect the unique quality of Danish Whisky that has been developed by Danish distillers through the last 20 years.

“One of the really amazing things about our manifesto is, that now, when you buy a bottle of Danish Whisky you can expect the whisky to be made in Denmark using only Danish grains” says, Jakob Stjernholm, co-owner of Thy Whisky – an organic farm distillery who grow and malt their own grain – who is acting as chairman of the group of Danish whisky distillers.

“Denmark has something unique to offer. We’re a grain country with strong agricultural traditions. Using local grain and seeking inspiration in our local terroir and tradition is what really makes Danish whisky stand out”.

The group has launched a new “Authentic Danish Whisky”-logo which will act as proof that the product lives up to the principles of the Danish Whisky Manifesto. Eventually the goal is to achieve a protected geographical indication (GI) for Danish Whisky to be implemented across the EU and international markets.

Hans Martin Hansgaard, co-founder of Stauning Whisky, one of Denmark’s leading producers, explains:

“The Danish Whisky Manifesto is inspired by The Nordic Kitchen Manifesto that launched in 2004 and helped define a new culinary tradition in Denmark. With the whisky manifesto we are defining what Danish whisky is. Both Danish and international consumers are increasingly seeking authentic products with transparency about ingredients and production methods. This is part of the reason why we welcome over 20,000 visitors annually to our distillery in Stauning. But there’s still a huge potential to strengthen the story of Danish whisky abroad. The new manifesto will help us do just that.”

Political support for the Danish Whisky Manifesto

There is also political support for the efforts of the Danish Whisky distillers. The message for the Danish Minister for Urban and Rural Affairs and Tourism, Morten Dahlin (V) who participated in the ceremony in Copenhagen was that Danish Whisky has great potential for contributing to the attraction of Danish food and gastronomic experiences:

“We need to strengthen the story of Denmark – including the story of our food, gastronomy, and our cultural history as an agricultural country. A strong narrative is crucial for attracting tourists to Denmark, and that’s why I’m pleased, as minister, when Danish producers take the initiative and come together around something like the Danish Whisky Manifesto. When tourists travel in pursuit of Danish food and gastro experiences, it also benefits local accommodation providers, the culture and experience industry, and retail across the country. It also enhances regional and local pride,” says Morten Dahlin.

He emphasizes the potential to attract more tourism outside the high season.

“Food and gastro experiences are present all over the country and throughout the year. This means they can attract tourists beyond the high season, ensuring we welcome visitors year-round. Moreover, it can help spread tourism across the country, which benefits the tourism industry,” says Morten Dahlin.

There is clear international interest in visiting local whisky producers. Tennessee’s “Tennessee Trail” includes 30 distilleries and attracts millions of tourists annually. In Scotland, more than two million people visit distilleries every year, with the most popular among 67 sites drawing over 300,000 visitors. Irish distilleries receive over one million visitors each year.

Background:

About Danish Whisky and the Whisky Manifesto: Denmark produces high-quality whisky. Thy Whisky was named Best European Whisky in 2020. Stauning Whisky has made the Top 50 list of the world’s most recognized whiskies, and Nyborg Distillery was named Distillery of the Year in 2025.

To carry the “Authentic Danish Whisky” label, a whisky must adhere to the following principles for Danish Whisky:

Danish whisky must be mashed, fermented, and distilled in Denmark

Danish whisky must age for at least three years in Denmark

Danish whisky is made from Danish cereals – if not, it must be clearly stated

All cereals, malted or unmalted, may be used

Different types of distillation equipment may be used

Various types of wood may be used in cask maturation

The addition of colorants, flavorings, or sweeteners is not allowed

From 1/1/2030 all Danish whisky must be distilled 100% from cereals of certified Danish origin – or – if cereals with other origins are used it must be stated clearly on the label of the product when bottled as „Danish whisky“.

Danish single malt whisky must be distilled from a mash of 100 percent malted barley. Danish rye whisky, wheat whisky, oat whisky etc. must be distilled from a mash consisting of at least 51 percentof the specified grain.

Facts about Danish Whisky Production: Danish distilleries receive tens of thousands of visitors annually, and Danish whisky is available in over 20 countries worldwide, from the USA to China. A significant share of Danish whisky is made with locally grown ingredients.

Participating Distilleries: Ten Danish distilleries are initially part of the manifesto

Copenhagen Distillery

Fary Lochan

Knaplund Distillery

Nordisk Brænderi

Nyborg Distillery

Sall Whisky

Stauning Whisky

Thornæs Distillery

Thy Whisky Distillery

Ærø Distillery