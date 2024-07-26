Courageous Spirits mit King’s Inch 8 Year Old, ihrem ersten Whisky mit Altersangabe

Nachdem Courageous Spirits im Novenber 2021 ihren erste Abfüllung auf den Markt brachte (wir berichteten), veröffentlicht das in Glasgow ansässige Unternehmen jetzt seinen allerersten Whisky mit Altersangabe. King’s Inch 8 Year Old ist ein Lowland Single Malt, der in einer Mischung aus Bourbonfässer und Sherryfässer reifte. Nur nur 1.500 Flaschen dieses Whiskys werden den Markt erreichen, erhältlich sind diese unter https://kingsinch.com/ .

Courageous Spirits möchte ihre Engagement auf weitere Märkte ausweiten und wirbt hierfür derzeit weltweit Vertriebspartner an. Die Vorstellung ihres King’s Inch 8 Year Old fällt mit der offiziellen Eröffnung ihrer neuen Räumlichkeiten von Courageous Spirits in der 121 Lancefield Street in Glasgow zusammen – hier möchte das Unternehmen Lagerung , die Zolllagerung, die Abfüllung und den Vertrieb unter einem Dach vereinen. Des weiteren hofft Courageous Spirits, ihre eigene urbane Destillerie zu bauen. Die Pläne sollen Ende 2024 bekannt gegeben werden.

Mehr in der englischsprachigen Presseaussendung, die wir erhalten haben:

Presseartikel Für den Inhalt ist das Unternehmen verantwortlich

COURAGEOUS SPIRITS LAUNCH KING’S INCH AGE STATEMENT WHISKY

Brand-new King’s Inch whisky; 8 Year Old King’s Inch Bourbon & Sherry Cask vatting.

Glasgow-based Courageous Spirits launch their first-ever age-statement whisky under the King’s Inch brand. Adding to their already award-winning non-age statement King’s Inch whisky, this summer they announce the 8 Year Old King’s Inch (46%).

Hand-selected by the team at Courageous Spirits – the King’s Inch 8 Year Old, priced at £49 is carefully chosen from the best-quality mix of the Bourbon casks and Sherry butts, a small vatting of just 1,500 bottles. This 8 Year Old whisky is an ultimate example of a Bourbon and Sherry cask vatting crafted specifically to be bottled at a younger age statement.

As the liquid slowly matures the Courageous Spirits team have been experimenting with how the whisky responds to different woods and finishes.

Golden, with a tinge of amber – the nose is rich and soft, laced with hints of heather honey and subtle kick of spiced oak and citrus. On the palette, there are notes of subtle sweetness, tropical fruit and dried raisins that lead onto spiced oak and ginger. Spiced ginger on the finish, lingering at the back of the palate and finishing with a warm and long-lasting sweet chilli.

AWARDS FIT FOR A KING

King’s Inch is named after the old imperial measurement of an inch, and a forgotten island in the Clyde, with its first bottling fresh off an award-winning run in 2022. King’s Inch Non-age statement (£45) was awarded Gold at the IWSC International Wine & Spirit Competition with 95 points, received Gold as well as Best in Show at the London Spirits Competition 2022, and achieved Gold at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition 2022.

NEW DIGS

Announcing the 8 year old whisky coincides with the official opening of the brand-new Courageous Spirits premises based on 121 Lancefield Street, Glasgow – where the company wants to bring everything under one roof. The new 8 year old release from King’s Inch is a project Courageous Spirits are taking on before they hope to build their very own urban distillery, with plans aiming to be announced later in 2024.

Situated on the edge of Finnieston’s hub of culture & creativity, the new site currently offers 3rd party services. Aiming to bring dry goods storage, bonded storage, bottling and distribution all under one roof – significantly reducing road miles and associated carbon.

Andy McGeoch, Managing Director and Founder of Courageous Spirits, commented on the launch:

“We’ve always known King’s Inch is special since its launch in 2021. The awards and customer feedback gave us real confidence in the spirit. We’re now at a point where we can experiment with casks and see how the spirit reacts. That to us, is a really exciting prospect – one that will continue to bring the best out of our King’s Inch spirit. We really look forward to hearing feedback from our customers, good or bad!”

“At Courageous Spirits, our team really takes pride in our work, and pride for our city. Our brands continue to go from strength to strength and to have our new premises bring everything under one roof, makes our future very promising as we expand the vision of Courageous Spirits.”

GLOBAL EXPANSION

Home to both the award-winning Glaswegin and King’s Inch Single Malt Whisky brands, Courageous Spirits is planning to further break into global markets; targeting international territories such as Hong Kong, Myanmar, India and currently recruiting distributors across the globe.

Courageous Spirits aims to produce world-class liquid in outstanding packaging from Glasgow to the world. They hope to launch their urban distillery plans later in 2024. Their brand-new King’s Inch 8 Year Old, priced at £49 is available to buy now: https://kingsinch.com/

Full Tasting Notes

King’s Inch 8 Year Old | £49

The King’s Inch 8yo is a perfect example of a bourbon and sherry cask vatting made specifically to be bottled at a younger age statement. West coast barley, narrow cut points in the distillation and fresh (some would say wet) casks all contribute to the deep and ever changing nature of the spirit. An 8yo with the profile and characteristic to stand up to any 16yo.

Colour – Golden with a tinge of amber.

Nose – Rich and soft laced with hints of heather honey and subtle kick of spiced oak and citrus.

Palette – Notes of subtle sweetness, tropical fruit and dried raisins lead onto spiced oak and ginger.

Finish – Spiced ginger lingers at the back of the palate and finishes with a warm and long lasting sweet chilli.

Link to buy: https://kingsinch.com/

Courageous Spirits

Home of multi-award-winning spirits Glaswegin Premium Gin and King’s Inch Single Malt Whisky, Courageous Spirits products embody innovation and modernity in Scottish craftsmanship.