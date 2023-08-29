Brave New Spirits erhält die Baugenehmigung für ihre Witchburn Distillery

Der unabhängige Abfüller und Blender Brave New Spirits aus Glasgow erhält die Baugenehmigung für seine neue Witchburn Distillery. Auf dem ehemaligen RAF-Luftwaffenstützpunkt Machrihanish in Campbeltown kann nun eine neue Malt Whisky Brennerei entstehen, das Argyll & Bute Council entsprach dem im Mai eingereichten Bauantrag (wir berichteten). Am Konzept der Destillerie gab es keine Änderungen:

Die neue Brennerei zwischen dem Flughafen Campbeltown und Machrihanish Village wird 2 Millionen Liter Alkohol pro Jahr produzieren, und kann zukünftig auf eine Kapazität 4 Millionen erweitert werden. Betrieben wird sie zu 100 % mit erneuerbarer Energie. Die Witchburn Distillery wird mit einem Maischbottich mit einer Kapazität von 5 Tonnen ausgestattet; 16 Washbacks mit einem Fassungsvermögen von jeweils 30.000 Litern ermöglichen eine Fermentationsdauer von 96 Stunden oder länger. Die Destillation finden in zwei Wash Stills mit einem Fassungsvermögen von jeweils 16.000 Litern und zwei Spirit Stills einem jeweiligen Fassungsvermögen von 7.000 Litern statt. Die Witchburn Distillery wird rund 30 dauerhafte neue Arbeitsplätze in Produktion, Lagerung und Vertrieb schaffen. Und bereits im letzten Quartal 2024 soll die Produktion beginnen.

Weitere Details zur neuen Brennerei in der Region Campbeltown finden Sie in der englischsprachigen Presseaussendung:

BRAVE NEW SPIRITS GRANTED APPROVAL FOR NEW WITCHBURN DISTILLERY IN CAMPBELTOWN

Glasgow. 29/08/23. The Glasgow-based independent whisky bottler and blender Brave New Spirits, have today announced that they have been granted planning permission from Argyll & Bute council, for a new single malt whisky distillery at the former RAF Machrihanish airbase in Campbeltown.

The new Net Zero carbon production distillery, located between Campbeltown Airport and Machrihanish Village, will produce 2 million litres of alcohol per year – with the potential and scope for expansion to 4 million in the future, and will be powered by 100% green renewable energy sources. Its state-of-the-art heat and energy recovery systems will make Witchburn one of the most environmentally friendly distilleries in Scotland.

When complete Witchburn will operate with 1 Mash tun – with a capacity of 5 tons; 16 Washbacks – each with a capacity of 30,000 litres, allowing for a fermentation period of 96 hours or more; 2 Wash Stills – each with a capacity of 16,000 litres and 2 Spirit Stills – each with a capacity of 7,000 litres.

Witchburn, which is the brainchild of Brave New Spirits founders Adam Hochul and Alexander Springensguth, will have its production headed by Founding Master Distiller, Andrew Nairn, former Distillery Manager of Glenkinchie, Strathmill and Borders Distillery. It will use traditional distilling craftsmanship to produce unpeated, lightly peated and heavily peated malts.

The distillery will operate with a carefully planned wood policy, with the majority of its spirit to be filled into barrels from famous American Bourbon producers, Oloroso Sherry casks from various Bodegas, selected Tawny and Ruby Port barriques and organic Bordeaux wine barriques. Witchburn will mature its casks in on-site warehousing close to the sea, and in warehouses in the Campbeltown area.

The distillery takes its name from the word Witch; originally meant folk healers, mostly ‘wised women’ using herbs and power of imagination. Previously amongst the most respected people in village life. Burn; which comes from the Scots Gaelic for naturally occurring fresh water stream or very small river that flows into a larger river.

Witchburn Distillery, which plans to do its part to bring the glory days back to Scotland’s former whisky capital, will create around 30 permanent new jobs in production, warehousing, and distribution,

Commenting on the news, Adam Hochul, Co-Founder of Brave New Spirits and the new Witchburn Distillery, said:

“We were delighted to receive this news today. Our team is excited to be working with the Campbeltown community in the coming months and years to develop Witchburn Distillery”

Production at Witchburn Distillery is due to commence in the last quarter of 2024.

About Brave New Spirits

Established in 2020, Brave New Spirits, is a multi-award-winning independent whisky bottler and blender, which now export to over 30 countries with their award-winning portfolio of whiskies, including their small-batch & single cask ranges Whisky of Voodoo & Cask Noir, along with higher volume brands for larger retailers, such as The Highland Shepherd Single Malt and Lighthouse Blends. It has its own warehouse in Glasgow, with a second currently being prepared on the site. The company currently employs a team of 25 and has recently appointed a representative in Japan, to cover Asia.

