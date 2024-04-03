Brave New Spirits kündigen neue Serie an: WHISKYHEROES

Der in Glasgow ansässige unabhängige Abfüller, Blender und Eigentümer der Witchburn Distillery, Brave New Spirits kündigt seine nächste Veröffentlichungen an. Innerhalb der neuen Serie WHISKYHEROES werden zunächst acht verschiedene Whiskys, die entweder als Einzelfass-Abfüllungen oder als small batch releases erscheinen werden.

Die für die erste Veröffentlichung ausgewählten Brennereien stammen aus den Regionen Highland, Speyside, Lowland und Islay und umfassen Whiskys, die in klassischen, traditionellen Brennereien wie Linkwood & Blair Athol destilliert wurden. Hinzu kommt ein Whisky aus der jüngeren Annandale Distillery. Das Sortiment umfasst außerdem einen Whisky aus einer unbekannten Speyside-Brennerei sowie einen Single Grain aus der Brennerei Cameronbridge.

Der Vertrieb in Deutschland und Österreich wird über Kirsch Import erfolgen. Zusätzlich zu den 8 Abfüllungen werden exklusiv für Deutschland über Kirsch weitere 3 Veröffentlichungen erhältlich sein. Mehr Details zu den Whiskyheroes finden Sie in der folgenden Presseinfo sowie in den Produktinfos als PDF. Und die drei Exklusiv-Abfüllungen für den deutschen Markt werden Sie im folgende Info-Text auch entdecken:

Presseartikel Für den Inhalt ist das Unternehmen verantwortlich

Brave New Spirits announce new range: WHISKYHEROES.

Brave New Spirits, the Glasgow-based independent bottler, blender & distillery builder have this week announced the next series of releases, their first of 2024, and the unveiling of their new series, WHISKYHEROES.

The new range comprises of 8 different whiskies, all of which are single cask or small batch releases. Each whisky was matured or finished in either the finest sherry casks, or high-quality bourbon barrels.

The distilleries selected for the first release come from the Highland, Speyside, Lowland and Islay regions, and feature whiskies distilled at classic, traditional distilleries such as Linkwood & Blair Athol, along with a whisky distilled at the younger, Annandale distillery. The range also includes one whisky from an undisclosed Speyside distillery, and one Single Grain release, from Cameronbridge. International distributors will also have the option to select exclusive editions for release in their own respective markets.

Whilst each of the whiskies offer classic distillery character and flavour profiles, the in-house designed labels for each release were inspired by vintage action comics, featuring titles and characters that reference elements of the originating distilleries.

The Whiskyheroes range will join the existing Brave New Spirits portfolio, alongside their Cask Noir range (single-barrel releases, often featuring rare & unusual wine casks), Whisky of Voodoo small-batch range, and their wider range of whiskies, including Highland Shepherd Single Malt and the Lighthouse blends.

With UK retail pricing expected to start at approx. £50 per bottle, the range will be supported with tasting events and seminars, with events already scheduled for retailers in the UK, Europe & Asia.

For further details for the Whiskyheroes range can be found online at www.bravenewspirits.com.

Brave New Spirits were established in 2020 and are based at their own bonded warehouse in Glasgow. They produce a number of whisky brands, including their Highland Shepherd Single Malt, Lighthouse Blended Scotch, along with their limited-edition Cask Noir and Whisky of Voodoo ranges.

In August 2023, the company were granted planning permission for their first distillery. Witchburn, In Campbeltown, will have a production capacity of more than 2 million litres per year, and will be powered by green & renewable energy sources. The Distillery is scheduled to begin spirit production in late 2024.