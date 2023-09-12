Brave New Spirits veröffentlichen Batch 3 der „Cask Noir“-Serie

Der in Glasgow ansässige unabhängige Abfüller Brave New Spirits kündigt die nächste Veröffentlichung innerhalb seiner Reihe Cask Noir an. Jede Abfüllung erhält ein von einem Vintage-Kinoplakat inspiriertes Label, wobei der „Filmtitel“ auf die Originalbrennerei verweist:

“Ivy In Tennessee”: 11yo, distilled at Blair Athol Distillery

“Ivy By The Embers”:11yo peated, distilled at Blair Athol Distillery

“Hector’s Sound of Islay”: 12yo , distilled at Caol Ila Distillery

“Ruthrie The Wanderer In Medoc”: 13yo, distilled at Benrinnes Distillery

“Picnic On The Corner Of The Field”: 12yo, distilled at Auchentoshan Distillery

“Telford’s Travels To The Rhone Valley” 8yo, distilled at Craigellachie Distillery

“When The Eagles Soar”: 9yo, distilled at Ardmore Distillery

“The Eagle Has Landed” 9yo, distilled at Ardmore Distillery

“Flamenco For The Badger Clan”: 12yo, distilled at Dailuaine Distillery

“Ghost On The Hill”: 17yo, distilled at Port Dundas Distillery

“Adventures of Burke & Hare”: 30yo, distilled at North British Distillery

“Antlers On The Sound”: 11yo, distilled at Jura Distillery, (Germany Exclusive)

Diese dritte Serie umfasst auch die bisher älteste Abfüllung der Reihe Cask Noir – einen 30 Jahre alten Single Grain aus der North British Distillery. Ebenfalls findet sich in Batch auch ihre erste Abfüllung, die in Zusammenarbeit mit einem Vertriebshändler anstand, als exklusive Veröffentlichung für Deutschland.

Die Neuerscheinungen werden ab Mitte September für Einzelhändler, Veranstaltungsorte und Vertriebshändler erhältlich sein. Der UVP in Großbritannien liegt ungefähr zwischen £67 und £100 pro Flasche (das wäre zwischen knapp 80 und knapp 120 €). Weitere Details finden Sie im Press Release:

Brave New Spirits release batch 3 of “Cask Noir” series

Glasgow-based Independent Bottler Brave New Spirits have announced details of the next releases for their Cask Noir brand. This third outturn will join their growing portfolio, including the Whisky Of Voodoo small-batch range, and their volume brands such as Lighthouse Blend and Highland Shepherd Single Malt,

The Cask Noir series comprises of limited-release bottlings, often featuring maturation or finishing in high quality, interesting and rare wine & spirit casks. Each release features a custom-designed label which takes inspiration from vintage cinema posters, with “movie titles” that reference the original distilleries.

.This third series of bottlings also includes their oldest ever release – a 30 year old Single Grain distilled at North British Distillery, and also their first release in partnership with a distributor, as an exclusive release in Germany. Further exclusives are planned for their growing network of distributors around the world.

The new releases will be available to retailers, venues and distributors from mid-September, with approximate UK RRP’s of between £67 & £100 per bottle.

For trade enquiries, please email paul.dempsey@bravenewspirits.com, . For updates from Brave New Spirits, please visit www.bravenewspirits.com, or follow Brave New Spirits / Cask Noir Whisky on Instagram / Facebook & Twitter

About Brave New Spirits

Established in 2020, Brave New Spirits, is a multi-award-winning independent whisky bottler and blender, which now exports to over 30 countries. In August 2023, Brave New Spirits received planning permission for Witchburn Distillery in Campbeltown, with production scheduled to commence in late 2024.. Brave New Spirits are based from their own bonded warehouse in Glasgow, with a second currently being prepared on the site. The company currently employs a team of 25 and recently appointed a representative in Japan, to cover Asia.

bravenewspirits.com